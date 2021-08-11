Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Denver Nuggets 82, Boston Celtics 107: Three takeaways from second 2021 Summer League game

By Alex Labidou Facebook Twitter
NBA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nuggets got some reinforcements, but it wasn’t enough as they suffered a 107-82 defeat to the Boston Celtics in their second Summer League contest. Bol Bol continued his strong play in this tournament, racking up 26 points, nine boards, and two blocks in Denver’s loss. Aaron Nesmith was dominant for the Celtics, hitting 7 of 9 threes en route to a 33-point and seven-rebound performance.

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bol Bol
Person
Zeke Nnaji
Person
Aaron Nesmith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer League#The Boston Celtics#Suns#Nba Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAdenverstiffs.com

Nuggets Summer League Preview: The Bol Bol show

It’s been a while since the Denver Nuggets have had an actual basketball game to be interested in, two months or so. The last time the Nuggets played, they were swept by the eventual Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns, leaving a bad taste if the mouths of the team, organization, and fans. There were of course legitimate reasons why the team faltered, but getting swept is never enjoyable.
NBANBA

Preview: Denver Nuggets look to bounce back vs. Celtics

Sunday’s 97-77 loss to the Miami Heat wasn’t exactly how the Denver Nuggets were hoping to kick off the 2021 NBA Summer League. With several players unavailable to play, Denver had to adjust on the fly with a roster that didn’t have much practice time in preparation for the nine-day tournament in Las Vegas.
NBAchatsports.com

Highlights: Bol Bol shows the scoring skills at Summer League with 26 points

The Denver Nuggets received some reinforcements in their second game at Las Vegas Summer League on Tuesday with Bones Hyland, Zeke Nnaji, and other members of the roster exiting health and safety protocols to play against the Boston Celtics. Bones had a strong debut, while Zeke struggled in his first minutes.
NBA247Sports

Former Ducks impress in NBA Summer League

A flurry of NBA action last night featured multiple former Ducks having impressive performances. Bol Bol’s Denver Nuggets faced off against Payton Pritchard’s Boston Celtics, Chris Duarte had another solid performance for Indiana, and Louis King of the Sacramento Kings dropped a team-high in scoring in a win over the Wizards.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Nuggets trade lands Jimmy Butler in Denver

There are plenty of teams that have had disappointing seasons over the years but this trade includes two in particular. Both the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets have been unable to get to that NBA championship level and for different reasons. If both sides want to shake things up, this is a trade that could accomplish that goal.
NBAPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina Earl?

UNDOUBTEDLY, Russell Westbrook will go down as one of the greatest point guards to have played in the NBA. Despite a resume that includes nine All-Star selections, two All-Star Game MVPs and a regular-season MVP, Westbrook has never won an NBA Championship, but that may change this upcoming season. Who...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
fadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Celtics trade sends Marcus Smart to Dallas

Marcus Smart has long been considered a marquee player on the Boston Celtics and he’s constantly been mentioned in NBA trade rumors. Those rumors aren’t subsiding this offseason as Boston enters a new regime with Brad Stevens in the front office and Ime Udoka as head coach. One team that...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Trade

Los Angeles Lakers legend and former team president Magic Johnson may be on vacation, but he’s still paying attention to what his old team is doing. On Thursday, the Lakers executed a major trade, acquiring Russell Westbrook and two future second-round picks from the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 overall pick in tonight’s first round.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...

Comments / 0

Community Policy