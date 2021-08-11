Denver Nuggets 82, Boston Celtics 107: Three takeaways from second 2021 Summer League game
The Nuggets got some reinforcements, but it wasn’t enough as they suffered a 107-82 defeat to the Boston Celtics in their second Summer League contest. Bol Bol continued his strong play in this tournament, racking up 26 points, nine boards, and two blocks in Denver’s loss. Aaron Nesmith was dominant for the Celtics, hitting 7 of 9 threes en route to a 33-point and seven-rebound performance.www.nba.com
