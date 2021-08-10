Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

Every Gilly Ever - SNL

Finger Lakes Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch out because here she comes! Gilly (Kristen Wiig) is up to no good and ready to prank her teacher (Will Forte) and classmates (Rosario Dawson, Zac Efron) and more. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play -...

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Zac Efron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Google
Related
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Every Movie Auditions Ever: Part 1 - SNL

Prepare to appear on the big screen with audition-themed SNL sketches like Back to the Future Auditions, Fifty Shades of Grey Auditions and Top Gun Auditions. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://pck.tv/3uQxh4q. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Lorne Michaels is reportedly trying to get some SNL cast members to stick around through Season 50

Saturday Night Live is getting ready to kick off its 47th season this fall, but Variety reports that Michaels is hoping to have some veteran faces when the show begins its 50th season in fall 2024. "Such a commitment would be a long one for cast members who have already worked on the program for several years, but these people say Michaels is willing to grant some flexibility, giving cast who have other opportunities the chance to work on those projects as well as on the show," reports Variety's Brian Steinberg. "SNL demonstrated some of this elasticity last season, when both Cecily Strong and Aidy Bryant were able to commit to outside projects like Apple’s Schmigadoon! and Hulu’s Shrill while missing multiple episodes of SNL. Michaels has also worked to find ways for Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd to take part in the NBC sitcom Kenan without missing much of Saturday Night Live. It helps that all of these series are produced under the auspices of Michaels’ own Broadway Video." Steinberg adds that there's speculation that SNL's 50th season would be the right time for Michaels to step down as executive producer and/or end the show altogether. His contract runs through 2025.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Nature Cat’ Animated Series With Taran Killam, Kate McKinnon Renewed For Seasons 4 & 5 By PBS Kids

EXCLUSIVE: PBS Kids has handed the Daytime Emmy-nominated animated series Nature Cat renewals for both Season 4 and Season 5. Created by David Rudman and Adam Rudman, Nature Cat touts a cast consisting of current Saturday Night Live stars and alums. Taran Killam stars as Nature Cat, Kate McKinnon as Squeeks, a daring and fearless mouse; and Bobby Moynihan as Hal, an overly curious, rambunctious, lovable dog. Garfunkel and Oates’ Kate Micucci also features as Daisy, a super smart bunny. The cast will all return for the newly ordered seasons.
TV SeriesLaredo Morning Times

CBS Releases 'The Rachael Ray Show' Season 16 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

The trailer features Capital Cities’ song “One Minute More,” with the lyrics “Don’t wait for an invitation / No need for a reservation,” echoing Ray’s major philosophy, as we see shots of her garnishing dishes, drinking wine and laughing in her kitchen. Everyday people and celebrities alike, including Jessica Alba, Cameron Diaz, Rosie Perez, Matthew McConaughey and Buddy Valastro, appear in the trailer. In addition to signature dishes, the trailer promises makeovers and other fun surprises. The series, which has delivered more than 2,000 episodes to date, is executive produced by Ray and Janet Annino.
TV & Videos963kklz.com

Video Of The Day: Jennifer Aniston On SNL

Remember that time Jennifer Aniston showed up on Saturday Night Live when Vanessa Bayer was doing her Rachel Green impression? Rumor has it Aniston wasn’t a fan at first, thinking SNL and Bayer were making fun of her. Eventually, though, she got on board, and even made this appearance. The...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Michael Che: How The ‘SNL’ Cast & Crew Are Reacting To Backlash Over Simone Biles Jokes

A source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that the ‘SNL’ cast and crew are not ‘making a big deal’ about Michael Che’s jokes about Simone Biles. Michael Che came under fire for his jokes about gymnast Simone Biles following her withdrawal from several competitions at the Tokyo Olympics, but those closest to him have brushed off the entire ordeal. The cast and crew of Saturday Night Live are not “making a big deal” out of the “Weekend Update” co-anchor’s remarks, sources close to the comedian have exclusively revealed to HollywoodLife.
TV ShowsFinger Lakes Times

Thank You Notes: CDC Mask Guidelines, Dune | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy pens thank you notes to vaccine cards, sharks and other things. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Cecily Strong “Still Thinking” About Return to ‘SNL’ as Lorne Michaels Shares Hopes “She’ll Come Back”

Cecily Strong is still weighing whether she’ll return for another season of Saturday Night Live after this spring’s season 46 closer appeared to be her swan song. Speaking to The New York Times about whether she had made a decision, the comedian and actress told the outlet that “I’m stilling thinking.” “Throughout the year, there were times where I felt like a fifth-year senior and I’m just hanging around, dead weight. Then there would be moments that felt so good,” she explained. “There’s things I want to do, and I want to be open for these things. If I’m there, great —...
MusicFinger Lakes Times

Billy Crystal Got Stoned in an MRI Machine | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Billy Crystal talks about getting high off edibles before an MRI, Monsters at Work and his film with Tiffany Haddish, Here Today. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Billy Zane Cast in ‘MacGruber’ TV Series as Will Forte’s Arch-Nemesis

You can be blasé about a lot of things, but not Billy Zane joining the cast of the MacGruber TV series. The Titanic actor has joined an upcoming eight-episode Peacock series that’s based on the iconic Saturday Night Live sketch (and subsequent 2010 film). Will Forte reprises his role as the explosive action hero MacGruber who has been “rotting in prison for over a decade.” Upon release, his mission is to take down a mysterious villain from his past—Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Zane). Described as one of MacGruber’s mortal enemies, Queeth “has resurfaced to carry out a heinous plot to destroy the world, and in the process, claim his revenge against MacGruber.” In addition, Joseph Lee Anderson (Young Rock) has been cast as Major Harold Kernst, the right-hand man of Laurence Fishburne’s General Fasoose, and Timothy V. Murphy (Westworld) will reprise his role from the film as Constantine Bach, a ruthless henchman. Previously announced castmembers include Kristen Wiig (Vicki St. Elmo) and Ryan Phillippe (Dixon Piper), reprising their roles from the film. Zane was most recently featured in two episodes of Amazon’s The Boys, where he played a fictionalized version of himself.
Behind Viral VideosLaredo Morning Times

Netflix Releases 'Q-Force' Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for “Q-Force,” an animated series starring Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes and Gabe Liedman that launches Sept. 2. “Q-Force” follows Steve Mayweather, AKA Agent Mary (voiced by Hayes), who was once the leader of the American Intelligence...

Comments / 0

Community Policy