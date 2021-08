A Cambridge-area triathlon for charity returns in August after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The 2021 Try Cambridge Tri triathlon is Sunday, Aug. 15. It is a quarter-mile swim, 13 mile bike ride and 5K run in the Lake Ripley and Cambridge area. The event will start and end at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road in the town of Oakland. All triathletes will receive a medal and tech t-shirt for participation. Registration fees are $75 for individuals and $115 for relay teams afer May 31. That goes up to $90 and $135 on race day. More information: www.trisignup.com/Race/WI/Cambridge/Wisconsin.