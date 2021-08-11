2 Your Health: What parents need to know about the Delta variant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As the Delta variant continues to spread, some parents may be worried about how it can impact their child. “It does not appear, so far, that the Delta strain is causing more severe illness in children,” said Camille Sabella, MD, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with Cleveland Clinic Children’s. “We certainly need to keep a close watch on that to be sure that’s the case.”www.counton2.com
Comments / 0