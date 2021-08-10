Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

The Dallas Opera Announces Postponed Performances and Fall 2021 Lineup

By Norishka Pachot
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago

The Dallas Opera announced the line-up of its in-person performances this upcoming 2021-2022 season. The opera will present a range of shows and programs this Fall at the Winspear Opera House. “We are just thrilled to be able to return to live events in 2021,” said Ian Derrer, the Dallas...

prestonhollow.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Dove
Person
Giacomo Puccini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera Singers#Winspear Opera House#The Dallas Opera#The Julliard School#Merola Program#The Virtual Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Grapevine, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Mojo Brothers

Party every night at Willhoite's, which offers the best live music in Grapevine Wednesday through Sunday. Hear the best live music from professional musicians and local bands.
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Plano House of Comedy planning for September opening in The Shops at Legacy

Plano House of Comedy plans to open in September at The Shops at Legacy, 7301 Lone Star Drive, Plano. The comedy club, which is taking over the space formerly occupied by the Blue Martini lounge, will feature a dine-in experience with drinks and standup comedy. Renovations on the space began in early 2020 with an eye to open later that year, co-owner Rick Bronson said, but that work and the original planned opening of the club were pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic. The club has several shows on its website calendar for September with the earliest currently being with comedian Trevor Wallace on Sept. 9. When the venue opens, Bronson said he expects it will operate Tuesdays through Sundays, and it will feature a mixture of local comics and touring entertainers from around the country. Bronson also has House of Comedy locations in Arizona, Minnesota and British Columbia in Canada as well as a The Comic Strip location in Alberta, Canada. 780-483-5999. tx.houseofcomedy.net.

Comments / 0

Community Policy