~ Heaphy is taking a leave of absence from his role as Senior Assistant Attorney General and Counsel to the University of Virginia to serve in this capacity ~. – Senior Assistant Attorney General and University Counsel Tim Heaphy is taking a leave of absence to serve as Chief Investigative Counsel to the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Effective Monday, August 16th, Heaphy will serve in this capacity until the work of the Select Committee is completed, at which time he will return to his current role as Senior Assistant Attorney General and University Counsel, a role he has held since August 2018. Jasmine Yoon will serve as Acting University Counsel in Heaphy’s absence.