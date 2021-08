Thursday, July 29, saw a local crowd turn out for Bolivar Night at the Springfield Cardinals, an annual event put on by the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce. Despite the heat, attendees made the best of it and enjoyed watching performances by Cheers! Elite dancers and Tumbles Gymnastics. The Beasts and The Lady Liberators were introduced as the night’s Field of Dreams teams, and Ryder Stutenkemper got to throw the first pitch. The National Anthem was performed by Sister of One Accord from Calvary Baptist Church.