Immigration

Hundreds of migrants expelled from U.S. to Mexico have been pushed to a remote village in Guatemala

By Kevin Sieff
Seattle Times
 3 days ago

MEXICO CITY – Hundreds of Central American migrants expelled from the United States to southern Mexico in recent days have been immediately forced by Mexican authorities into a remote part of Guatemala, stranding them with no place to stay and no way to return to their countries of origin. Last...

www.seattletimes.com

Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border.

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border. Some migrants claim that authorities are flying them to southern Mexico, where they are then taken to the Guatemalan border regardless of their country of origin, amid a pandemic-related ban on asylum at the US southern border.
ImmigrationPosted by
WSB Radio

Central America migrants disoriented by US expulsion flights

EL CEIBO, Guatemala — (AP) — Hundreds of Central American migrants — many families with young children — expelled by the United States on flights deep into southern Mexico have been dropped this week at this remote jungle outpost on the Guatemalan border. They walk into Guatemala with children in...
ImmigrationThe Guardian

UN refugee agency concerned as US deports migrants to southern Mexico

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) has expressed concern about a new US practice of transferring asylum seekers and migrants expelled under public health orders by plane to southern Mexico. Those being expelled may have urgent protection needs and risk being sent back to the very dangers they have fled in...
ImmigrationPosted by
CBS DFW

McAllen Patrol Station Agents Apprehend 327 Migrants At Texas-Mexico Border

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents encountered two large groups of migrants resulting in 327 apprehensions this week. On August 10, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents encountered a large group of 181 noncitizens in Havana, Texas. The group consisted of 141 family members, 25 noncitizen unaccompanied children, and 15 migrant adults. They are nationals from the countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Colombia. The migrants were transported to a Border Patrol station for processing. The next morning, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents encountered a large group of 146 migrants near La Grulla, Texas. The migrants are nationals from the countries of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Ecuador. They were transported to a Border Patrol station for processing. RGV agents have encountered more than 90 large groups of more than 100 people this fiscal year. All of the migrants were processed accordingly.      
Brownsville, TXPosted by
The Associated Press

Migrants find themselves stranded abroad by new US policy

EL CEIBO, Guatemala (AP) — Shortly after crossing the border in south Texas with her 5-year-old daughter, Karla Leiva of Honduras found herself on a chartered U.S. government flight, learning midair that she was headed to the provincial capital of Villahermosa in southern Mexico. Authorities there put her on a bus to Mexico’s southern border and on Thursday she sat on the patio of a migrant shelter in a remote Guatemalan border town.
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

'Unprecedented' number of migrants cross Mexico border: US govt

An "unprecedented" number of migrants were intercepted illegally crossing the US-Mexico border in July, the head of America's Homeland Security department has said. "We are encountering an unprecedented number of migrants in between the ports of entry at our southern border," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told a press conference in Texas Thursday.
Brownsville, TXbigcountryhomepage.com

Secretary Mayorkas says U.S. is seeing an “unprecedented” number of migrants at southern border

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Secretary of Homeland Security Anthony Mayorkas visited the valley Thursday to address the ongoing border surge. Secretary Mayorkas held a press conference at the Fort Brown Border Patrol Center in Brownsville. Mayorkas acknowledge there has been an unprecedented number of migrants crossing the southern border these...
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...
El Paso, TXborderreport.com

Neighbors, lawmakers urge support for Border Patrol after rise in migrant smuggling, recent attacks from Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Bullets have been fired from Mexico at U.S. Border Patrol agents in the El Paso Sector twice in the span of three days. That’s something that’s causing concern among residents of El Paso’s Lower Valley, who fear not only for the lives of the agents near the Rio Grande, but also that a stray bullet may hit nearby homes.
ImmigrationNew York Post

US flying migrants turned away by COVID protocol deep into Mexico

US authorities are flying families and single adults turned away from the southern border deep into Mexico as the Biden administration tries to deter repeated crossing attempts, according to a new report. Reuters said Friday that 200 Mexican and Central American family members were taken away from the border region...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden administration will fly Central American migrants to southern Mexico in bid to discourage repeat crossings and stem virus spread

The Biden administration has started flying Central American border-crossers deep into southern Mexico in a new attempt to prevent repeat crossings and break the momentum of the largest migration surge in at least two decades, according to U.S. and Mexican officials. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will send Central American...

