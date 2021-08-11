Hundreds of migrants expelled from U.S. to Mexico have been pushed to a remote village in Guatemala

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector agents encountered two large groups of migrants resulting in 327 apprehensions this week. On August 10, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents encountered a large group of 181 noncitizens in Havana, Texas. The group consisted of 141 family members, 25 noncitizen unaccompanied children, and 15 migrant adults. They are nationals from the countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Colombia. The migrants were transported to a Border Patrol station for processing. The next morning, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents encountered a large group of 146 migrants near La Grulla, Texas. The migrants are nationals from the countries of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Ecuador. They were transported to a Border Patrol station for processing. RGV agents have encountered more than 90 large groups of more than 100 people this fiscal year. All of the migrants were processed accordingly.