The Eagles are up 16-7 at halftime of their first preseason game of the Nick Sirianni era, so you might as well start looking for Super Bowl tickets now. • The first series of the Jalen Hurts "era" (assuming there actually is one) came up short of the endzone through no fault of the quarterback. After a couple of early completions — including a beautiful connection with Dallas Goedert on an out route — the drive stalled out thanks to drops for Jalen Reagor and Zach Ertz. You could forgive Reagor for not coming up with a throw that was a bit low, but Ertz's mistake was inexcusable, a throw right on the money that he managed to botch anyway.