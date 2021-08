GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Kansas State athletics is promoting a "Refill the Bill" effort right now to correct lagging ticket sales. As Fitz explains, in recent years, it feels like most of what K-State athletics does is aimed at the bigger donors and even if they don't realize it, the common fan is beginning to feel neglected. No one is disputing that donors at vital to the department's success, but every fan needs to feel valued and part of the purple wave that used to overrun stadiums at bowls and at road games.