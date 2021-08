Rita "Gram" Elaine Aita DuMont, age 79, of Hendersonville, Tennessee returned home to our Lord on July 26, 2021. Rita was born in Nashville on November 23, 1941 to the late Vernon and Clara Mai Aita. She was raised in Nashville and never lived more than five miles from Gallatin Road. She was a graduate of Isaac Litton High School class of '59. Rita is survived by her sister, Lynn Kieffer (Harvey) of Florence, Alabama.