Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Multnomah County, OR

COVID-19 spike could leave state 500 hospital beds short of needs

By Gary A. Warner/Oregon Capital Bureau
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

OHSU forecast sees increase of virus cases rivaling 'darkest days' of Oregon's winter surge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WeiSz_0bO1ISwu00

The COVID-19 delta variant is spreading so fast that it will hit most of the state's unvaccinated population before the six weeks needed to be fully immunized if they were inoculated now.

"We are looking at a giant wave that is all taking place over the next four weeks," said Peter Graven, a top data scientist at Oregon Health & Science University.

Graven presented a forecast Tuesday, Aug. 10, showing about 1,100 people with COVID-19 will need hospitalization by the time the current wave of infections peaks around Sept. 7. Oregon could be as many as 500 staffed hospital beds short of what will be needed to treat patients hospitalized for any reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lyonl_0bO1ISwu00

Oregon on Tuesday reported 635 COVID-19 cases in state hospitals, setting a new record for the pandemic. The previous high was 584 people on Nov. 30, 2020. The current wave has already set new records for infected patients in Intensive Care Unit beds. On Tuesday, there were 164. About 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, Graven said.

Gov. Kate Brown said she will have an announcement about "statewide indoor mask requirements" on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The speed of the delta variant has astounded health officials, who said each infected person infects eight other unvaccinated people. Previous versions of COVID-19 didn't exceed a 1-to-3 infection ratio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qRVDK_0bO1ISwu00

"Being vaccinated now is too late for this surge," said Dr. Renee Edwards, chief medical officer of the Oregon Health & Science University.

Edwards said observation of patients suggests the delta variant makes unvaccinated people sicker than earlier versions. Even though many patients admitted to the hospital are in a younger 30 to 50 age group, the overall result has been rapidly increasing numbers of cases requiring more and longer medical care.

Exceeding the 'darkest days'

Brown announced late Tuesday that all executive branch employees of the state must be vaccinated by Oct. 18. This includes state agencies under the governor's control. She said she hoped the legislative and judicial branches would follow suit.

While other states and cities have recently reintroduced mask requirements, Brown has steadfastly stuck to a voluntary effort. OHA officials have said in recent weeks that efforts seen as coercion in communities that have opposed Brown's earlier actions or don't support vaccination and masking, would not make additional inroads at this point in the pandemic. The runaway hospitalizations and spillover of effects across the state have led to a reassessment by Brown and OHA staff.

"Oregon is facing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations — consisting overwhelmingly of unvaccinated individuals — that is quickly exceeding the darkest days of our winter surge," Brown said. "When our hospitals are full, there will be no room for additional patients needing care — whether for COVID-19, a heart attack or stroke, a car collision, or a variety of other emergency situations."

Because the main vaccine used in Oregon, made by Pfizer and Moderna, requires two shots a month apart and a two-week waiting period afterward to ensure full immunity, medical experts said it is already too late for the unvaccinated to rely only on shots. They need to stay at home and keep social distance efforts in place. Everyone should wear masks indoors to tamp down the spread.

Brown's planned announcement could mean the end of her policy since June 30 to let each of the state's 36 counties monitor public health and for county commissioners to impose restrictions if needed.

The policy stayed in place in recent weeks despite increasing infection rates in counties with low vaccination numbers. OHSU officials said infections were swamping hospitals in Josephine and Jackson County, while a country music concert in Pendleton fueled a spike in new infections.

Despite the spike in cases, the only county to impose mask requirements has been Multnomah County, where the infection rate last week was half of the state average.

Vaccine numbers slow

Brown has sharpened her criticism of inaction by local officials in areas with spiraling COVID-19 caseloads, especially as patients in eastern and southwestern Oregon had to be transferred to hospitals in Portland, Salem, Bend and out of state. Brown on Monday, Aug. 9, confirmed reports from around the state that she had contacted local officials in areas with rising cases to ask what they planned to do to slow the spread.

"We have a finite number of staffed hospital beds in Oregon," Brown said in a statement Monday. "If local leaders continue not to act and their regional hospitals exceed their capacity, it will impact hospitals all across the state."

OHSU has had to reject some requests for transfers in order to keep a minimum number of beds available for emergency needs, including the "normal" mix of heart attacks, traffic accidents and other medical issues requiring hospitalization.

Oregon has the lowest number of hospital beds per capita in the nation, according to a 2018 report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Edwards, the medical director for OHSU, would only say the state has fewer than most states per person. Staffing hospitals and other health care has become a major issue during the pandemic.

OHA reported Monday that 9.5% of all COVID-19 tests were turning up positive. That's nearly twice the 5% level OHA has said is the highest rate that keeps infections from growing out of control.

Only Grant, Lake and Sherman counties were under the 5% mark. Multnomah County, the state's most populous county with 829,560 residents, was at 5.3%. Nine counties showed positive test rates above 18%, with Morrow at 29.2%. Umatilla County was at 26.4%. Infection rates topped 18% in Crook, Douglas, Curry, Jackson, Josephine, Malheur, and Union counties.

Despite an uptick this month, vaccination levels in Oregon have slowed to an average of less than 6,000 shots per day. That's down from a peak of 45,000 per day at some points in April.

Anti-vaccination measures have also hamstrung efforts in the state. The Kaiser Health Network, a health news agency, reported Tuesday that Oregon is one of seven states with some kind of law that slows or prohibits the ability of health officials or medical supervisors to require vaccination of workers.

Oregon legislators passed a law in 1989 that specifically barred employers from requiring medical and health workers to be vaccinated. Officials and state lawmakers have been debating over the wording of the original legislation and whether it extends to statewide orders by government officials in an emergency. Democratic lawmakers said they would introduce legislation in the 2022 session to remove the ban.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Multnomah County, OR
Health
City
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Hospitalization#Ohsu#Intensive Care Unit#Oha#Eastern#Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon rep, nurse says mask mandate isn't about politics

Rachel Prusak responds to allegations by Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith. Many people in Clackamas County are in favor of the indoor mask mandate, despite Chair Tootie Smith's outspoken opposition to it and encouragement of {obj:56046:an anti-mask protests} at the county headquarters on Aug. 12. Milwaukie resident Yesenia Mata said...
Public HealthPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Hospitalized COVID-19 patients breaks record again

The Oregon Health Authority reports 733 patients were hospitalized with the virus on Friday, 63 more than yesterday.Hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased for the third straight day, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday. According to the health authority, 733 patients were hospitalized with COVID across Oregon on Aug. 13 — an increase of 63 from the previous day. The health authority also reported 1,785 new cases of COVID-19 Aug. 13, bringing the state total to 238,463. And the health authority reported that seven more people with COVID-19 have died in Oregon, raising the state death toll to 2,935, health officials said...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

EDITORIAL: PCC should require COVID-19 vaccines

Revisiting the decision not to have a vaccination mandate is the right call, given the delta surge.When Portland Community College announced in June that students and staff would not need proof of a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to campus this fall, it made sense. Students and staff at a community college come from all backgrounds and walks of life; community college is meant to be as broadly accessible as possible; and after more than a year of difficult distance learning, it was past time to get students back on campus, with as few barriers as possible. Unfortunately, circumstances change, and...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Multnomah County reports one possible heat-related death

A person may have died during the current heat wave on Thursday, county officials say.Despite additional precautions taken since the late June heat wave, at least one more person might have died in Multnomah County during the heat wave that began earlier this week. The name of the victim and details about the death were not immediately available. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner reported on Friday, Aug. 13, that it is investigating a possible heat-related death on the previous day. Investigators say confirmation will not be complete for several weeks. Oregon, Multnomah County and Portland have taken many steps...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Anti-mask group protests near county Chair Deborah Kafoury's home

The protest happens the same day the Oregon governor mobilizes 1,500 National Guard troops to fight COVID-19.Protesters gathered near the house of Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury for a demonstration on the evening of Friday, Aug. 13, the same day a statewide mask mandate went into effect again. Organizer Ben Edtl of Free Oregon told KOIN 6 News in a statement, "We no longer accept mask mandates. We support vaccine encouragement, not force. We vehemently oppose medical segregation and segregation of any kind." The statewide mask mandate was reinstated by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on the same day she announced...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Immunizations required for new school year

Two free vaccination clinics are scheduled in Multnomah County this week for students about to start school.As the 2021-22 school year fast approaches, students need to be up to date with their immunizations. This week, there are two free events in Multnomah County to help families catch up on the shots that may have lapsed during the year of distance learning. Anyone 12 and older also can get a COVID-19 inoculation and will be eligible for a gift card. Health officials believe as many as 1,500 students in Multnomah County do not have all of the immunizations required by state...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

National Alliance on Mental Illness holds picnic in Oregon City

NAMI Clackamas Executive Director Michele Veenker says event is to celebrate life The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Clackamas County held a summer picnic event Aug. 14 at Rivercrest Park in Oregon City, which Executive Director Michele Veenker said is a "celebration for those of us who have been impacted in one way or another with mental health issues." "It is a time for us to celebrate being here and alive, and in person. So much of what has to do with mental health issues are negative and sad and grieving, and this is the time to get...
Multnomah County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Heat ruled out in Multnomah County death

UPDATE: No other deaths are under investigation for heat as of Saturday afternoon.The Multnomah County Medical Examiner has ruled heat out as the cause of death in the only case investigated so far during the most recent heat wave. The name of the victim and cause of death was not available. But the medical examiner reported the investigation was underway on Friday, Aug. 13. Oregon, Multnomah County and Portland have taken many steps to reduce deaths during the current heat wave. They include fully staffing the 211 referral call center, opening cooling centers and misting stations, and making...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Parents won't mask opinions on mandate

Oregon Mom's Union criticizes school mask requirements from state, other parents support the mandate. With COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations once again on the rise because of the spread of the Delta variant and certain restrictions returning, some people are feeling a sense déjà vu. Most recent whiplash for students...
Jefferson County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

1946: Warm Springs Indians host annual huckleberry feast

A salary disagreement left Jefferson County without the services of a full-time district attorney 50 years ago. Last Sunday when Elmer (Slim Christensen, member of the firm of Christensen and Peterson, proprietors of the Madras Auto Service Company,) decided that he had enough swimming in Suttle lake, he pulled a custom that left the beach lizards without an ounce of breath. He decided that he would take his party boat riding and as it was awful hot, he didn't want to get his shoulders blistered. So, he put on a shirt, which any one will admit was the natural thing to do. But that was where this story comes in. All of Slim's acquaintances know that he isn't built at all squatty. Whenever he buys a bathing suit, he always has trouble getting an inseam long enough. Now Slim didn't put on anything else except his shirt. The shirt was made to order and extended four to five feet, more or less, toward the ground. It looked like that was all Slim had on. It is supposed that the only thing which prevented a number of people who were on the beach from leaving immediately was a small breeze who's gently blowing eddy so twirled the tails of the garage man's shirt that his bathing suit was disclosed. It was a bad few minutes for some of the ladies and it is reported that Slim found it necessary to do some high power talking himself.
Yamhill County, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Recall effort given OK to go forward

Save Yamhill County will soon begin circulating petitions to oust Lindsay Berschauer from office. The effort to oust controversial Yamhill County Commissioner Lindsay Berschauer from office became official recently when the organization who has taken up the task earned preliminary approval from the county clerk's office to go forward. Save...
Newberg, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

As Newberg schools prepare for masks, board questions state order

Board thrusts itself into the political spotlight again on issue of mask-wearing. On July 29, Gov. Kate Brown directed the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Education to create a rule requiring students at all public and private K-12 schools in Oregon to wear masks in school buildings. This is not a permanent order for the entirety of the 2021-22 school year, but it will remain in place until COVID-19 infections drop to a point the governor deems safe for students to go maskless.
Portland, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

PCC board will revisit vaccine requirement

Board members vote to consider mandating COVID-19 vaccine before winter term for on-campus classes. The board of directors for Portland Community College is likely to vote Thursday, Aug. 19, on whether to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students and staff returning to campus. The college announced in June it...
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Tensions run high in Oregon City as mask mandate hits

Commissioners, small business owners concerned about economic and practical effects of governor reinstating order. In the wake of the governor's latest indoor public mask mandate, tensions ran high this week among Oregon City commissioners and small business owners. Commissioner Rocky Smith accused fellow city elected officials of failing in "upholding...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Mollala Pioneer

Parents speak out against mask requirement in schools

Dozens urge Molalla River School District board to stand up for local control and personal choice on masks Parents urged the Molalla River School District board of directors on Thursday, Aug. 12 to stand up for local control and personal choice when it comes to wearing masks at school. The pleading came in the form of public comments at the monthly board meeting, where about 200 community members participated in-person and 50 attended online, according to a letter from Superintendent Tony Mann the following day. And it came in response to Gov. Kate Brown's July 29 announcement that she had...
Estacada, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Estacada schools acknowledge local feedback but will require masks

Estacada School Superintendent receives 700 emails about state mask mandate, majority of which were critical. Estacada School District leaders are working to connect with community members as the district navigates the statewide mask mandate for the upcoming year. Estacada School District Superintendent Ryan Carpenter said he's received around 700 emails...

Comments / 0

Community Policy