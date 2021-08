PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), the Venice-based manufacturer of windows and doors, has announced financial results for its second quarter, which ended July 3, 2021. Net sales increased 41 percent, to $286 million, which includes $24 million from consolidation of Eco Enterprises (formerly known as Eco Windows Systems). Gross profit increased 30 percent, to $97 million. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $0.11 per diluted share. Adjusted net income was $0.18 per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA was $36 million. For the full report, as well as PGTI's fiscal guidance for the rest of 2021, click here.