After first selectman's death, Bozrah officials select new leader

BOZRAH — Glenn Pianka was tapped to lead the town Tuesday following the death of First Selectman Carl Zorn. The two remaining members of the Board of Selectmen — Pianka and Bill Ballinger — met for several minutes at Town Hall Tuesday afternoon to formally vote on Zorn’s temporary successor. Both men had previously served terms as first selectman, with Pianca in office until being defeated by Zorn in 2019.