Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Multnomah County, OR

COVID-19 spike could leave state 500 hospital beds short of needs

By Gary A. Warner/Oregon Capital Bureau
Posted by 
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WeiSz_0bO1Fqgl00 OHSU forecast sees increase of virus cases rivaling 'darkest days' of Oregon's winter surge.

The COVID-19 delta variant is spreading so fast that it will hit most of the state's unvaccinated population before the six weeks needed to be fully immunized if they were inoculated now.

"We are looking at a giant wave that is all taking place over the next four weeks," said Peter Graven, a top data scientist at Oregon Health & Science University.

Graven presented a forecast Tuesday, Aug. 10, showing about 1,100 people with COVID-19 will need hospitalization by the time the current wave of infections peaks around Sept. 7. Oregon could be as many as 500 staffed hospital beds short of what will be needed to treat patients hospitalized for any reason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lyonl_0bO1Fqgl00 Oregon on Tuesday reported 635 COVID-19 cases in state hospitals, setting a new record for the pandemic. The previous high was 584 people on Nov. 30, 2020. The current wave has already set new records for infected patients in Intensive Care Unit beds. On Tuesday, there were 164. About 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, Graven said.

Gov. Kate Brown said she will have an announcement about "statewide indoor mask requirements" on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The speed of the delta variant has astounded health officials, who said each infected person infects eight other unvaccinated people. Previous versions of COVID-19 didn't exceed a 1-to-3 infection ratio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qRVDK_0bO1Fqgl00 "Being vaccinated now is too late for this surge," said Dr. Renee Edwards, chief medical officer of the Oregon Health & Science University.

Edwards said observation of patients suggests the delta variant makes unvaccinated people sicker than earlier versions. Even though many patients admitted to the hospital are in a younger 30 to 50 age group, the overall result has been rapidly increasing numbers of cases requiring more and longer medical care.

Exceeding the 'darkest days'

Brown announced late Tuesday that all executive branch employees of the state must be vaccinated by Oct. 18. This includes state agencies under the governor's control. She said she hoped the legislative and judicial branches would follow suit.

While other states and cities have recently reintroduced mask requirements, Brown has steadfastly stuck to a voluntary effort. OHA officials have said in recent weeks that efforts seen as coercion in communities that have opposed Brown's earlier actions or don't support vaccination and masking, would not make additional inroads at this point in the pandemic. The runaway hospitalizations and spillover of effects across the state have led to a reassessment by Brown and OHA staff.

"Oregon is facing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations — consisting overwhelmingly of unvaccinated individuals — that is quickly exceeding the darkest days of our winter surge," Brown said. "When our hospitals are full, there will be no room for additional patients needing care — whether for COVID-19, a heart attack or stroke, a car collision, or a variety of other emergency situations."

Because the main vaccine used in Oregon, made by Pfizer and Moderna, requires two shots a month apart and a two-week waiting period afterward to ensure full immunity, medical experts said it is already too late for the unvaccinated to rely only on shots. They need to stay at home and keep social distance efforts in place. Everyone should wear masks indoors to tamp down the spread.

Brown's planned announcement could mean the end of her policy since June 30 to let each of the state's 36 counties monitor public health and for county commissioners to impose restrictions if needed.

The policy stayed in place in recent weeks despite increasing infection rates in counties with low vaccination numbers. OHSU officials said infections were swamping hospitals in Josephine and Jackson County, while a country music concert in Pendleton fueled a spike in new infections.

Despite the spike in cases, the only county to impose mask requirements has been Multnomah County, where the infection rate last week was half of the state average.

Vaccine numbers slow

Brown has sharpened her criticism of inaction by local officials in areas with spiraling COVID-19 caseloads, especially as patients in eastern and southwestern Oregon had to be transferred to hospitals in Portland, Salem, Bend and out of state. Brown on Monday, Aug. 9, confirmed reports from around the state that she had contacted local officials in areas with rising cases to ask what they planned to do to slow the spread.

"We have a finite number of staffed hospital beds in Oregon," Brown said in a statement Monday. "If local leaders continue not to act and their regional hospitals exceed their capacity, it will impact hospitals all across the state."

OHSU has had to reject some requests for transfers in order to keep a minimum number of beds available for emergency needs, including the "normal" mix of heart attacks, traffic accidents and other medical issues requiring hospitalization.

Oregon has the lowest number of hospital beds per capita in the nation, according to a 2018 report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Edwards, the medical director for OHSU, would only say the state has fewer than most states per person. Staffing hospitals and other health care has become a major issue during the pandemic.

OHA reported Monday that 9.5% of all COVID-19 tests were turning up positive. That's nearly twice the 5% level OHA has said is the highest rate that keeps infections from growing out of control.

Only Grant, Lake and Sherman counties were under the 5% mark. Multnomah County, the state's most populous county with 829,560 residents, was at 5.3%. Nine counties showed positive test rates above 18%, with Morrow at 29.2%. Umatilla County was at 26.4%. Infection rates topped 18% in Crook, Douglas, Curry, Jackson, Josephine, Malheur, and Union counties.

Despite an uptick this month, vaccination levels in Oregon have slowed to an average of less than 6,000 shots per day. That's down from a peak of 45,000 per day at some points in April.

Anti-vaccination measures have also hamstrung efforts in the state. The Kaiser Health Network, a health news agency, reported Tuesday that Oregon is one of seven states with some kind of law that slows or prohibits the ability of health officials or medical supervisors to require vaccination of workers.

Oregon legislators passed a law in 1989 that specifically barred employers from requiring medical and health workers to be vaccinated. Officials and state lawmakers have been debating over the wording of the original legislation and whether it extends to statewide orders by government officials in an emergency. Democratic lawmakers said they would introduce legislation in the 2022 session to remove the ban.

gwarner@eomediagroup.com

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
66
Followers
436
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Multnomah County, OR
Health
City
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Coronavirus
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Hospitalization#Ohsu#Intensive Care Unit#Oha#Eastern#Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Goodman, Schneider: Frontline workers need family paid leave to survive

Julia Goodman is an assistant professor at the Oregon Health & Science University and Portland State University School of Public Health. Daniel Schneider is a professor of public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School.Like millions of working parents navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, we both spent much of last year balancing remote schooling, working and caregiving. We relied, like so many, on the millions of essential service-sector workers who remained on the front lines, allowing the rest of us to socially distance and shelter in place. But when these essential workers need to care for themselves and their families, American policymakers...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Governor's new mask mandate a push to 'protect those around you'

Kate Brown says statewide order takes effect Friday, Aug. 13, as part of attempt to slow spread of delta variant.Gov. Kate Brown has announced details of Oregon's reinstatement of masks required for indoor public spaces as of Friday, Aug. 13. Brown appeared virtually Wednesday, Aug. 11, with Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority, and Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist, to explain her reasons for reinstatement of the requirement, which had lapsed June 30 along with other restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. A surge in the number of COVID-19 infections from the Delta variant and a projection...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

PCC board will revisit vaccine requirement

Board members vote to consider mandating COVID-19 vaccine before winter term for on-campus classes.The board of directors for Portland Community College is likely to vote Thursday, Aug. 19, on whether to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students and staff returning to campus. The college announced in June it would not require vaccines to return to campus this fall, but PCC board member Dan Saltzman said that decision was made unilaterally by PCC's president, Mark Mitsui, without input or a vote from the board of directors. "At our July meeting, we had over 25 health officials, residents and legislators testify...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County shows growth in 2020 Census

The population in Beaverton is still just shy of 100,000. Forest Grove grew by nearly one-quarter. The U.S. Census Bureau reported local population numbers from the 2020 Census on Thursday, Aug. 12, a long-delayed release that showed — among other things — that Washington County's two largest cities had not grown as much as estimated. Notably, Beaverton fell short of reaching 100,000 residents after the Census Bureau estimated its population had passed 99,000 as of April 2019. Instead, the 2020 Census found, the 2019 estimate overshot the city's actual population. The 2020 Census population of Beaverton is 97,494. That's up...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Miller: Brown's dam-busting lawsuit is bad for clean energy

Kurt Miller is executive director of Northwest RiverPartners. He argues that a state lawsuit would hurt clean energy plans.A few years ago, I attended a meeting where then-Secretary of State Kate Brown was the featured speaker. I didn't know much about Brown, but I came away impressed with her knowledge on different policy issues as she took questions from the audience. For that reason, I've been surprised by the very disjointed energy policies Brown has put forward while serving as the state's governor. She frequently touts climate change as an existential threat to Oregon, but regularly calls for the breaching...
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Gov. Brown declares heat State of Emergency in Oregon

UPDATE: Multnomah County and Portland issue similar declarations before 'dangerously hot' temperatures predicted this week. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a heat state of emergency Tuesday after the National Weather Service predicted "dangerously hot" weather starting on Wednesday, Aug. 11. "Oregon is facing yet another extreme heat wave, and it...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Read: No denying it, climate change fight requires bold action

Tobias Read of Beaverton is Oregon's state treasurer. He also represented parts of Beaverton, Southwest Portland, Washington and Multnomah counties in the Oregon House.Oregon is on fire. Again. This year's wildfires are the largest in the nation — so fierce they're creating their own weather patterns, making them even harder to contain. For years, experts have warned that fires would be one of the serious consequences of climate change, but we've been too slow to act. Now climate change is not a distant threat. It's here. Now. And it's an urgent priority that needs immediate attention. In the past year,...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Smith: Communities of color can't afford more climate change inaction

Loretta Smith is a former Multnomah County Commissioner and current candidate for U.S. Congress.Close your eyes and think for a moment of the last time you went to the grocery store. Did you run in and out, quickly grabbing the produce and other items you needed? Or did you consider the hands that planted, picked, and packed the berries in your cart? Farmworkers play a critical role in our society, enduring dangerous conditions to keep food on our tables while trying to feed their own families. They've faced a double threat this past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Letters to the Editor: Aug. 12, 2021

The News-Times publishes reader letters about wildfires and election reform.Reflections of a U.S. Forest Service veteran I visited the site of Blue River, up the McKenzie River, on Saturday. The campy little backwoods town was gone, wiped out by the wildfires. Charred housing sites were littered with piles of salvaged logs, and trailer houses had been moved in to replace family homes. Fifty years ago, I worked out of the old Forest Service ranger station in Blue River, shopped at the little store, ate at the little restaurant, fished and panned for gold in the river itself. The...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

What are Oregon tenants' rights during excessive heat?

Your landlord doesn't have to provide you with AC, but you can make an argument to get one anyway (at your expense). As the Portland area braces for another heat wave, residents without air conditioning or other effective cooling methods in their homes could be in danger. At least 96 people in Oregon died during late June's heat wave, when temperatures topped out at 116 degrees, according to data the Oregon Medical Examiner's Office released to OPB. The report found that most of the people who died were older, lived alone and had no working air conditioner. Air...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon governor announces statewide indoor mask mandate

Vaccination mandate takes effect Oct. 18 or upon full federal approval of vaccines; statewide mask rule indoors is planned.Gov. Kate Brown has ordered most state workers, with limited exceptions under law, to obtain vaccinations against the COVID-19 coronavirus. Brown also plans to order people to wear masks in all indoor settings, given the spread of the Delta variant that is driving up the number of infections and straining hospital capacity. She had already ordered masks to be worn by employees and visitors alike in state buildings back on July 30. She plans an availability Wednesday, Aug. 11, to discuss the...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

The anatomy of a wildfire response

Wildland firefighters in places like Southern Oregon work grueling hours and face sometimes-brutal conditions.Last month's Game Hog Creek Fire, located 22 miles northwest of Forest Grove, burned just under 200 acres in a three-week span. But while relatively harmless by wildfire standards — it did not grow explosively, and it burned in a remote and unpopulated area — its presence, coupled with Oregon's tragic fires over the past 11 months, has raised awareness of the dangers of these natural disasters, along with appreciation for firefighting work and the people who do it. Dave Luttrell, who has spent 26 years working...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Vehicles, campfires banned in parts of Tillamook State Forest

Rising temperatures and extreme fire danger lead to Oregon Department of Forestry restrictions.Rising temperatures and increasing fire danger have led to the Oregon Department of Forestry banning campfires and motor vehicles in the eastern portion of the Tillamook State Forest. ODF announced in a press release Tuesday, Aug. 10, that with fire danger rising across northwest Oregon, use of motorized vehicles and all campfires will be prohibited on the eastern portion of the Tillamook State Forest and state forest lands in the Sunday Creek area of Yamhill County, and in Columbia County near Camp Wilkerson. "Given the extreme fire danger...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

On your mark: Legislature begins 46-day race to redistricting

'Nobody knows what their district's going to look like right now' as lawmakers plan road trip for hearings.Eleven state lawmakers on Thursday, Aug. 12, begin a politically Herculean task with historically small odds of success: Draw 96 new political districts in 46 days that will be used beginning with the 2022 election. The six Democrats and five Republicans on the House and Senate redistricting committees are set to receive block-by-block U.S. Census data chock full of population and demographic changes since the last map-making 10 years ago. The pandemic and politics led to a six-month delay in delivery of the...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Governor: Health workers must get vaccinated or face testing

Brown takes steps as four big employers say they will act on their own despite a state ban.Gov. Kate Brown says health care workers should get vaccinated or face weekly tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus starting Sept. 30. Brown said Wednesday, Aug. 4, that she has directed the Oregon Health Authority to issue such a rule later this week. She did so after four Oregon employers — Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, Oregon Health & Science University and PeaceHealth, which serves Eugene and Springfield — announced they were requiring employees to get vaccinations despite a 1989 law that bars them...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

OPINION: Two Western states act to control methane

Tim Lydon of Writers on the Range: 'Methane rules today could produce swift returns on climate.'New Mexico, the third-ranking U.S. oil producer, has moved to curtail methane pollution from the oil and gas industry, moving it closer to neighboring Colorado's leadership. Methane is a dangerous greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change and also damages human health. With the United States among the world's top methane polluters, and the Biden administration promising tighter nationwide rules, these two Western states set a bar for other states to follow. For decades, the oil and gas industry has freely discharged the colorless...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

WashCo recognizes Tualatin Valley Trail concept plan

The future regional trail is planned for the Aloha area, between Southwest 160th and 209th avenues. Imagine a world where folks biking and walking in the Aloha area no longer have to deal with traffic. It's a dream that has been on the community's mind for decades. Officials from Washington County and the Oregon Department of Transportation want to turn that vision into a reality with the planned Tualatin Valley Trail. The future regional trail is planned for the Aloha area, between Southwest 160th and 209th avenues. As part of a larger system, officials say, it will connect Beaverton,...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

As COVID infections spread, counties edge into 'extreme' risk levels

Health leaders face difficult choices about summer events as virus numbers climb across Oregon.The faster, stronger delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is setting record numbers of infections and sickness across Oregon, state statistics for the most recent two weeks show. In Wallowa County, 1 out of 4 people tested for COVID-19 was positive. Umatilla County had 915 cases per 100,000 people, by far the most in the state. Multnomah County, the state's most populous, reported 1,013 new cases over the two-week time frame, its shallower rise still driving big total numbers. Lake County was the only one...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Survey: COVID vaccines 'politically polarized'

Conservatives more likely to reject virus vaccines as delta variant leaves state reeling.COVID-19 vaccination rates drop significantly outside of the Portland metro area, according to results of an Oregon Values and Beliefs Center survey. The online survey of Oregon residents showed the three counties making up the Portland area had a 77% vaccination rate. In the survey, 42% of those surveyed said they had not received a COVID-19 vaccine. The survey results mirror those from December 2020 that gauged how likely someone would be to get the vaccine when it became available. The results were published at the same time...
Posted by
Forest Grove News Times

Metro OKs new 205, 217 lanes as González pans highway plans

Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González staked out his opposition even as plans for the Abernethy Bridge and Route 217 move forward. What could have been routine housekeeping at the regional government got a shot in the arm after one Metro official staked out a new position in opposition to projects that add lanes to interstates and highways.  Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González was the lone vote of dissent against approving state plans to expand both Oregon Route 217 and Interstate 205 during a council meeting Aug. 3.  González, who represents Hillsboro and Forest Grove, told his colleagues seated at the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy