Connected Solutions Group Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

August 5, 2021: Stasmayer, Incorporated has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Stasmayer has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services by the editors of Channel Futures. For the past 15 years, MSPs from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.