Mills looked better in one-on-one and team drills Monday than he did Saturday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports. Mills threw several interceptions when he stepped in with the first-team offense for red-zone drills Saturday, but he was reportedly more accurate Monday. "I thought he bounced back really well," Texans head coach David Culley said. "We expected that. What that tells me about him is he's not going to get rattled." Mills has been getting increased reps with Tyrod Taylor (personal) away from the team.