Chinese court convicts Canadian Michael Spavor in espionage case

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) -A Chinese court convicted Canadian businessman Michael Spavor of espionage on Wednesday and sentenced him to 11 years in prison and said he will be deported, but it was not clear when, based on a statement on the court’s website. Beijing-based lawyer Mo Shaoping told Reuters that deportation...

