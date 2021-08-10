Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Stealth-action Game ‘Arashi: Castles of Sin’ Launches Today on PSVR

By Ben Lang
Road to VR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArashi: Castles of Sin launches today on PSVR, promising to give players a stealth-action sandbox set in feudal Japan. Arashi: Castles of Sin comes from Endeavor One, the studio behind the Halo Recruit demo, VR attraction experience Dome of the Dead and others. Available starting today on PSVR priced at $30, Arashi: Castles of Sin is the studio’s most ambitious VR game to date, and one of the larger PSVR releases in some time. A physical version of the game will be available worldwide starting on September 3rd.

www.roadtovr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psvr#Castles#Action Game#Psvr#Halo Recruit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
Video GamesPosted by
TheStreet

DungeonSwap: The First Binance Smart-chain-based RPG Game Today Launches To Bring Gamers The Ultimate Fun Via Play-to-earn

HONG KONG, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DungeonSwap, the defi-RPG game developer, is pleased to announce the launch of their first tabletop RPG blockchain game - DungeonSwap. As the first Binance Smart-Chain-based RPG game, DungeonSwap incorporates the retro adventure of classical fantasy tabletop role-playing game, NFT (non-fungible tokens) weapons and the play-to-earn experience.
Video GamesGamespot

Skateboarding Game, The Ramp, Launches On PC Today

Skateboarding game The Ramp drops on PC today. The game is the debut of Hyperparadise, which is a Berlin-based solo studio by Paul Schnepf. He was previously the co-founder of Grizzly Games, the makers of Islanders and Superflight. The Ramp has a very simple premise: You are a digital skateboarding...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

New PS5, PS4, PSVR Games Coming This Week: August 2nd – August 6th

This week’s new PlayStation Store releases are few but it’s all about quality, not quantity, right?. We’ve got some quality coming this week with the likes of Tomas Sala‘s The Falconeer: Warrior Edition, which hits PS5 and PS4 on August 5th. I actually reviewed the game already and found it to be quite good, but flawed.
Video GamesRoad to VR

Report: Next-gen PSVR to Focus on AAA & Hybrid Games Like ‘Resident Evil 7’ & ‘No Man’s Sky’

Following a report back in May detailing specs for Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 VR headset, a fresh report has appeared that echoes a few of these claims and asserts some new information too, including additional hardware info and the revelation that Sony is allegedly focusing on bringing both console-quality AAA games and hybrid flatscreen/VR titles to the PS5 platform.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Guide: All PSVR, PS5, PS4 Games Releasing in August 2021

The calm before the storm. August 2021 games are many but there’s definitely a lean towards indie games, rather than the big triple-A blockbusters that are yet to come. And come they will, but before we’re drowning in the likes of Far Cry 6, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and Dying Light 2, we’ve got a whole bunch of great games releasing in August 2021.
Video GamesGamasutra

Sony apparently wants triple-A games to support VR for PSVR 2

Sony’s virtual reality ambitions for the PlayStation 5 apparently go quite far, and new details of them have emerged from a private developers conference held yesterday. According to YouTube channel PSVR Without Parole and UploadVR, Sony showed off more details on the upcoming headset, including that it will reportedly contain an HDR OLED display, has an increased field of view of 110 degrees, and will feature new controllers that use capactive touch sensors for the thumb, index, and middle finger.
Video Gamesreviewgeek.com

PSVR 2 Leaks Tease Big UX Upgrades and AAA Game Support

Sony hinted that it’s working on a new PlayStation VR a few months ago with new controllers, but tons of information leaked this week from a Sony developer summit. The leaks promise dramatic improvements to the display, field of view, performance, controllers, game support, and more. According to the YouTube...
Video GamesTVOvermind

Sifu Is An Upcoming Game That Pays Homage To Action Movies

Sifu is a new martial arts game that’s coming early next year. Martial arts have been a key component in gaming since the very beginning. Everything from Kung Fu, Street Fighter, Tekken, and Mortal Kombat have set a standard in what fighting games should be about. Now, Sifu is the newest addition to this category and it’s looking to be a deep and highly immersive fighting simulator. Developed by Sloclap, Sifu centers around a warrior that needs to complete a series of tasks that will uncover the secrets to an ancient mystery. This character wears a magical pendant that revives him whenever he is defeated in battle. The trade-off is that every time the pendant is used, the character ages. The combat seems to provide layers of moves and grapples that seem to be akin to Dead or Alive or even Sleeping Dogs.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Innovative New Action Roguelite Dreamscaper Out Today

If you’ve enjoyed the recent smash hit Hades, you may want to check out Dreamscaper, which has officially released after nearly a year of early access. Dreamscaper is a gorgeous isometric action roguelite where you must both interact with the real world during the day time and combat your nightmares in your dreams during the nighttime.
Video GamesAndroid Authority

Spilled PSVR 2 headset secrets point to big feature buffs, hybrid games

New details of Sony’s upcoming VR headset for the PlayStation 5 have leaked from a private developer conference. The headset, tentatively named the PSVR 2, may sport an upgraded display, new controllers, and buffed headset hardware. The VR headset may also introduce a new hybrid games model, giving gamers the...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Editorial: Sony’s Bid For AAA Games On PSVR 2 Is Smart, With Potential Caveats

I’ll go ahead and say it: almost everything we’ve heard about PSVR 2 sounds amazing. Yes, the wire hurts and yes we’re probably talking about an expensive machine. Those issues aside, a device with better resolution than Quest 2, packed in with controllers with improved haptics, all boosted by the power of the PS5 and accelerated by smart software techniques like foveated rendering starts to paint a very promising picture for Sony’s next VR effort.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

Massive PSVR 2 Leak Reveals Specifics, Controller, Games And More

A new set of leaks bears a lot of details about the next generation PSVR, including the full technical specs of the virtual reality headset, its controller, release window and the list of games Sony is planning to launch on it. The latest leaks about the PSVR2 came from the...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

“Hybrid” PS5 Games Might Be Playable With/Without PSVR 2

Sony Interactive Entertainment is said to be moving away from traditional virtual reality experiences by focusing on triple-a games with PlayStation VR 2. Taking to YouTube earlier today, known VR community member “PSVR Without Parole” shared some new details about PSVR 2 which he claimed were taken from a conference recently held by Sony with developers behind closed doors.
Video Gamesthatshelf.com

Free Guy Review: A Stealth Rom-Com Hiding Inside a Video Game World

In Free Guy, the Ryan Reynolds-starring, Shawn Levy-directed genre mash-up, it’s all fun and video games until a nefarious billionaire played by writer-director-actor Taika Waititi embraces his toxic, inner tech bro and decides to shut a massively multiplayer party down with extreme prejudice. Before then, though, a perfectly cast Reynolds merges his quippy, ironic, nice-guy persona with the title character to deliver a consistently engaging video game-inflected action romp, not-so-subtle anti-corporate satire, and a stealth romantic comedy that’s equal parts heartfelt and believable.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

PSVR: PS5 games are said to offer VR modes as an option

At a conference with developer studios, Sony is said to have revealed more details about its upcoming VR headset for the PS5. Accordingly, the controllers of the as yet nameless new PSVR system support finger tracking: They can recognize the position of the fingers even when they are not on the controller.
Video Gamesbagogames.com

Skater XL Launches Multiplayer Free Skate Today!

Easy Day Studios announced the release of Multiplayer Free Skate mode for Skater XL today. This mode is a free download and available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam. In this mode, up to ten players can join a single skate session. Online Multiplayer Free Skate Mode grants players...

Comments / 0

Community Policy