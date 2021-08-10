Stealth-action Game ‘Arashi: Castles of Sin’ Launches Today on PSVR
Arashi: Castles of Sin launches today on PSVR, promising to give players a stealth-action sandbox set in feudal Japan. Arashi: Castles of Sin comes from Endeavor One, the studio behind the Halo Recruit demo, VR attraction experience Dome of the Dead and others. Available starting today on PSVR priced at $30, Arashi: Castles of Sin is the studio’s most ambitious VR game to date, and one of the larger PSVR releases in some time. A physical version of the game will be available worldwide starting on September 3rd.www.roadtovr.com
