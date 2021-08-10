Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

More weird laws around the U.S.

By Doug Davison
houstonherald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn every American state, there are laws that are at least unusual, and sometimes mind-boggling. Some of those laws are statewide, while other are municipal in nature. Here is another list of some of them, with (of course) an added comment or two. •Nuclear bombs are illegal in Chico, Calif.

houstonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#American#Seabiscuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Wisconsin Statewiproud.com

States sending the most people to Wisconsin

(STACKER) — The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just 0.35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
PoliticsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

The Weirdest Laws From Every Single State

In every state, there are a few laws that make absolutely zero sense. We’re talking about laws that are so outrageous and off the wall, you would think it was like the Billy the Kid and Wyatt Earp days back in the Wild West. So without further a do, let’s...
Miami, FLFlorida Weekly

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

¦ Frontier Airlines flight attendants and passengers had to resort to duct tape on a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, ABC6-TV reported. Maxwell Berry, 22, of Norwalk, Ohio, initially brushed his hand against a female flight attendant’s backside, then spilled a drink on his shirt. He went to the restroom and emerged without his shirt, the police report said, and an attendant helped him get another shirt from his carry-on bag. Berry then walked around for about 15 minutes before groping the chests of female flight attendants. As a male flight attendant watched over him, Berry punched him in the face, at which point other passengers took matters into their own hands and restrained him in his seat with duct tape. He was taken into custody when the flight landed and charged with three counts of battery.
wfla.com

Which states are sending the most people to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (Stacker) — The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
Posted by
24/7 Wall St.

Where People From California Are Moving to the Most

The COVID-19 pandemic managed to do something to California that earthquakes, wildfires, and high taxes couldn’t: It caused the nation’s most populous and economically powerful state to lose population to other parts of the country. (These are the cities Americans are abandoning.) Last year, the state’s population declined from 39,648,994 in January 2020 to 39,466,917 […]
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Where are the illegal immigrants going?

Watching television coverage of people crossing the border illegally at our southern border, I began to wonder: Where are they going?. I was shocked to learn that the Biden administration refuses to tell the states and cities how many people they are sending – and who they are sending. Apparently, immigrants just get put on airplanes, buses, and trains and go off into America.
Nevada StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Destructive Tornado in Nevada History

Tornadoes are one of the most destructive natural phenomena on the planet. In the United States, they are also one of the most common. There were more than 72,000 tornadoes recorded in the United States from 1950 through 2020, resulting in nearly 6,000 fatalities, tens of thousands of injuries, and property and crop damage in […]
Congress & Courtsconchovalleyhomepage.com

Census reveals 7 states losing seats in U.S. House

(NEXSTAR) – The Census Bureau released data from the 2020 Census Monday, including which states will lose – and gain – congressional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dr. Ron S. Jarmin, acting director of the U.S. Census Bureau, announced in a press conference that the seven states that...
thecutoffnews.com

This is the Worst County to Live in Alabama

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in South Dakota

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 612,973 Americans have died — and as the delta variant spreads, that number continues to grow. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 187 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In South Dakota, […]
Montana StatePosted by
97.1 KISS FM

Weird State Laws? Montana Has Its Fair Share

I spend a lot of my time "searching" for stuff to write and talk about here in Bozeman and Montana, so I stumbled across a website called weirdfacts.com and what a little treasure trove that turned out to be!. We've all heard of those strange state laws that each state...
TrafficPosted by
BoardingArea

What Kind Of Weird Rental Car Law IS This?

When you rent a car, there are many rules made by the rental car companies that have to be followed. What could happen if you return your car late. Minimum driving age requirements (and in some countries, you also have to make sure you’re not too old to drive. And DANG, some of those “old” ages are awfully young!). You also may only be able to reserve a car with a credit card (but then you may be able to pay with a debit card [here’s how], or even cash!).
U.S. PoliticsCorydon Times-Republican

Watch now: COVID cases reach six-month high in the U.S.

The latest numbers show COVID cases have climbed to six-month high in the U.S. The seven-day average of new cases is nearing 95,000. The delta variant has driven cases up nearly five times compared to a month ago. The Biden administration said seven states Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi make up about half of the country's cases and hospitalizations in the last week. Those states have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. and highest levels of community transmission.
Arkansas StatePosted by
Only In Arkansas

8 Weird Laws That Actually Exist In Arkansas

We’re probably all pretty familiar with some of those illegal things in Arkansas. Like drunk driving. However, did you know that there are also some really weird laws in Arkansas that might leave you scratching your head? Sure, the Natural State has its fair share of jokers and oddballs, but isn’t it weird to think […] The post 8 Weird Laws That Actually Exist In Arkansas appeared first on Only In Your State.
Austin, TXktbb.com

More activity in “heartbeat law” litigation

AUSTIN – A large group of pro-choice organizations and abortion doctors filed a 47-page motion Wednesday to oppose Judge Reeve Jackson’s move to dismiss the heartbeat bill lawsuit against him. That’s according to our news partner KETK. The law bans nearly all abortions after six weeks when a fetal heartbeat is detected. The lawsuit ultimately seeks for a judge to block the law or at the very least temporarily halt it from taking effect on September 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy