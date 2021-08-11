Davenport SE LL Wins On Tuesday – Plays Again On Wednesday

While researching my top 30 college baseball list, some things caught my attention that I believe might be of interest to you guys. 1) Who were the five programs that didn't quite have enough votes to make it into the top 30? Southern Miss and Tennessee missed making the top 30 by one point, scoring 16 points. Oddly enough, Southern Miss was one of nine college baseball programs that were invited to all five regionals during the five-year period. And they won nine games in the regionals, while winning two regular season conference championships. But they failed to advance to a super regional. Tennessee on the other hand, only earned two regional bids but made the most of them by winning five games and advancing to one super regional, which they won. They made it to the College World Series but failed to win a game. The others were Washington with 15 points while Clemson, Long Beach State (MSU's opening season opponent in 2022) and Tennessee Tech were tied at 34th with 13 points. Clemson made the most regionals among those last four with four, but failed to advance to a super regional.