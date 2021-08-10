Cancel
Swimming & Surfing

Lewis Pugh takes on his ‘most challenging’ swim to highlight climate crisis

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEndurance swimmer will swim across the 10km mouth of Ilulissat Icefjord in Greenland to highlight rapid melting of the Arctic ahead of Cop26 summit. Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh plans to undertake what he describes as the coldest swim on Earth to highlight the speed at which the planet is melting.

Swimming & SurfingBBC

Climate change: Swimmer plans 'coldest swim on Earth'

An endurance swimmer is planning to do what he's described as the coldest swim on Earth to highlight the impact of climate change on our planet. Lewis Pugh is heading to Greenland, where he'll swim across the six-mile mouth of the Ilulissat Icefjord which is in front of the world's fastest-moving glacier.

