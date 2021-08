Police are investigating an anti-vaxxer who compared people delivering coronavirus vaccines to Nazi doctors who were hung, as her son calls for her to be prosecuted.Kate Shemirani, a former nurse who was struck off for spreading misinformation during the pandemic, was one of several conspiracy theorists speaking at a protest in Trafalgar Square on Saturday.In footage that was widely shared on social media, she called for listeners to “get the names” of people delivering Covid vaccines and email them to her.“With a group of lawyers we are collating all that,” she continued. “At the Nuremberg trials the doctors and...