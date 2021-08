The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s August World Supply and Demand Estimates held big bullish surprises especially for corn. The agency was aggressive in lowering yield nearly 5 bushels per acre to 174.6 (bpa). That pulled production down 415 million bushels (mb) to 14.75 billion bushels (bb). Ending stocks for the new crop marketing year were also dropped by 190 (mb) from last month to 1.242 (bb). Ted Seifred with Zaner Ag Hedge in Chicago says the cut to corn yields was a big surprise especially considering record yields are forecasted for Illinois, Indiana and Ohio verses lower yields in Minnesota and South Dakota than a year ago. “I am a bit skeptical of this number,” he says. However, he says it may signal further yield cuts moving forward and it does indicate prices need to go higher to price in the decrease. “The December corn contract has been in a wedge pattern and could technically have a bullish technical breakout here depending on how we trade for the next few session,” he says.