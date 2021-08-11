Newcomer Rachel Moto Is Like “WTF” In New Video

Ice-T is trending after a quick photo with his family had everyone tweeting about the Law & Order star. Little Chanel Nicole, the daughter of him and his wife Coco was the star of the show. A lot of fans couldn’t get over how much the little girl looked like her father. It’s been a fun time at RockFest for their family and it didn’t take the Internet long to start celebrating the Rap legend. Over at his other job, the Special Victims Unit has seen some familiar faces this past season. Chris Meloni returned for his own Law & Order season with Organized Crime. Today caught up with the actor to ask about more crossovers between the two shows. Ice-T seems to think that it's been fun revisiting that popular era. If you’ve loved that moment of him being back in the precinct, then you’re going to like some of what comes next.