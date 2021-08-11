Cancel
Newcomer Rachel Moto Is Like “WTF” In New Video

By Bryson "Boom" Paul
substreammagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2018, rising San Fransico recording artist Rachel Moto has been steadily building an undeniable fanbase with her radio-friendly bilingual pop and dance-infused sound. Now, under the tutelage of multi-platinum producer Kenny “K-Lou” Franklin and K-Lou Records, she looks to take her talents to the mainstream landscape with the release of the must-see visual for the debut single, intriguingly titled “WTF.” Stream it here.

