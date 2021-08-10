Christian Woman in Pakistan Accused of Blasphemy for Simply Receiving a Text
Family Forced into Hiding Due to Threats from Extremists. 08/10/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that a Christian woman in Pakistan has been arrested for allegedly violating the country’s notorious blasphemy laws after she received a text message on WhatsApp. Following the arrest, the Christian woman’s family fled into hiding due to death threats from religious extremists.www.persecution.org
Comments / 13