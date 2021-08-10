Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Christian Woman in Pakistan Accused of Blasphemy for Simply Receiving a Text

persecution.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily Forced into Hiding Due to Threats from Extremists. 08/10/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that a Christian woman in Pakistan has been arrested for allegedly violating the country’s notorious blasphemy laws after she received a text message on WhatsApp. Following the arrest, the Christian woman’s family fled into hiding due to death threats from religious extremists.

www.persecution.org

Comments / 13

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Christian Woman#Islam#Blasphemy#False Accusations#Whatsapp#Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Public Safetypersecution.org

Father and 7-Year-Old Son Beheaded by Jihadist Herdsmen

“The victims identified as Thomas Wollo, 46, and Nggwe Thomas, seven, were said to have been were attacked and beheaded by some herdsmen close to their home in Tafigana village, Bassa LGA, while returning from a choir practice at about 8.50pm on Sunday,” said the news source. The perpetrators of...
Middle EastPosted by
Daily Mail

Afghan ambassador's daughter is abducted and tortured in Islamabad, days after Pakistan was accused of providing air support for the Taliban in Afghanistan

The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was abducted and tortured in Islamabad on Friday. Silsila Alikhil, the 26-year-old daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted while she was on her way home in the Pakistani capital and held for around five hours. The abduction comes days after Afghanistan's vice-president Amrullah...
WorldVice

Socialite Arrested After Horrific Beheading of Former Diplomat's Daughter

The son of a prominent businessman in Pakistan is currently in police custody after a woman was found beheaded at his house in a posh neighbourhood in Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad. The victim, 27-year-old Noor Mukadam, is the daughter of former diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, who served as Pakistan’s ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.
WorldVoice of America

Amnesty: Hundreds of Women, Girls Raped in Ethiopia’s Tigray

A new report by human rights group Amnesty International says Ethiopian government forces and Eritrean forces have been systematically raping and abusing hundreds of women and girls in the conflict in the country's northern Tigray region. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
WorldWashington Post

Outcry in Pakistan over beheading of former ambassador’s daughter

The name Noor Mukadam has ricocheted through Pakistani news and social media since the 27-year-old daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat was found beheaded at home in an upscale part of Islamabad, renewing attention on the country’s paltry record of addressing violence against women. Police arrested suspect Zahir Zakir Jaffer...
Public SafetyTennessee Tribune

Myanmar Thugs Threatened To Rape Male Journalist In Torture Ordeal

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (Burma) — A journalist who was detained in Myanmar shared the horrific torture he endured at the hands of the Myanmar military. Nathan Maung said he is still suffering the physical effects of the torture. He is one of nearly 7,000 people estimated to have been detained since the military in Myanmar seized power on Feb. 1. He spoke in an interview about what happened during his time in custody.
Religionpersecution.org

14-Year-Old Christian Girl in Pakistan Abducted and Forcefully Converted

On July 28, Gulzar Masih went to pick up his 14-year-old daughter, Chashman, from school in Faisalabad. When Masih discovered is daughter was missing, he immediately reported the disappearance to local police. Days later, Masih received a video along with several documents claiming Chashman had run away and converted to...
Advocacyplanettransgender.com

Police laugh at Transgender People Protesting Violence in Pakistan

Islamabad Pakistan – (PT) The police were seen laughing at transgender and cisgender allies who gathered at the National Press Club in Islamabad Friday. They were there to protest the recent increase of violence and killings of transgender people and law enforcement’s refusal to treat them as citizens. Transgender activist...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

As the Taliban's takeover continues, the world calls for sanctions on Pakistan

As the Taliban continues their onslaught, provincial capitals continue to fall in Afghanistan. Women are forced into marriages, ones resisting are raped, men are shot and killed and children kidnapped as recruits or as potential suicide bombers. Aldous Huxley’s words will resonate with Afghans experiencing this nightmare: “Maybe this world...
WorldNew York Post

8-year-old boy is youngest person charged with blasphemy in Pakistan

An 8-year-old Hindu boy has become the youngest person ever to be charged with blasphemy in Pakistan after he intentionally urinated in the library of an Islamic religious school. The boy is now being held in protective custody and his family is in hiding, the Guardian reported. The child —...
Worldtelegraphherald.com

Brutal killing spotlights violence against women in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — Noor Mukadam’s last hours were terror-filled. Beaten repeatedly, the 27-year-old jumped from a window but was dragged back, beaten again and finally beheaded. A childhood friend has been charged with her killing. The gruesome death last week in an upscale neighborhood of the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, is the...
WorldWRAL

Pakistan sends troops after Muslim mob attacked Hindu temple

MULTAN, Pakistan — Pakistan on Thursday deployed paramilitary troops in a conservative town in the country's eastern Punjab province, a day after a Muslim mob attacked and badly damaged a Hindu temple there. In New Delhi, India’s foreign ministry summoned a Pakistani diplomat to protest the attack and demand protection...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

U.S. finds Pakistan useful only to clean up mess in Afghanistan -Khan

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the United States of seeing his country as useful only in the context of the “mess” it is leaving behind in Afghanistan after 20 years of fighting. Washington has been pressing Pakistan to use its influence over the Taliban to broker an...
Religionpersecution.org

ICC Supports Grieving Teenage Converts in Uganda

08/09/2021 Washington D.C. (International Christian Concern) – Last year, a man named Yusuf was ambushed and beaten by a group of Muslims in Uganda for converting to Christianity. While he was injured, his Muslim wife divorced him, taking two of their young children with her and leaving their two teenage children behind who had also put their faith in Christ. Two days after the attack, Yusuf succumbed to his injuries.
Worldpersecution.org

House Church Pastor and Wife Receive Hefty Fine for Church Gathering

08/08/2021 China (International Christian Concern) – The pastor and his wife at a targeted house church in China’s Xiamen receive a hefty fine from the authorities for having “unauthorized gathering.”. China Aid reports that on July 29, Preacher Yang Xibo at Xiamen’s historic Xunsiding Church and his wife Wang Xiaofei...

Comments / 13

Community Policy