An Indiana man has been arrested and charged with illegally purchasing the firearm that was used to kill Chicago police Officer Ella French on Saturday night. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jamel Danzy, 29, of Hammond, Indiana, has been charged with conspiracy to violate federal firearm laws, including knowingly transferring and giving a firearm to an out-of-state resident, knowingly making a false written statement to acquire a firearm and knowingly disposing of a firearm to a convicted felon.