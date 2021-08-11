3 From Hell arrives on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook 9/28

While The Rise of Cobra was directed by Stephen Sommers (The Mummy), Retaliation was helmed by Jon M. Chu (In the Heights) and the difference in styles is apparent. As Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins makes its way to theaters this month, Paramount Pictures has decided to release remastered 4K Blu-rays of G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Originally released in theaters in 2009 and 2013 respectively, the films were critically panned but made a profit at box offices worldwide. While The Rise of Cobra was directed by Stephen Sommers (The Mummy), Retaliation was helmed by Jon M. Chu (In the Heights) and the difference in styles is apparent. Regardless of the different directors, Paramount Pictures has released both movies on 4K UHD for the first time ever.