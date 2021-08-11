Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Scream (1996) Debuts On 4K Ultra HD October 19th

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of its 25th anniversary and just in time for Halloween, SCREAM will be released for the first time on 4K Ultra HD and in a newly remastered Blu-ray on October 19, 2021 from Paramount Home Entertainment. 25 years after its theatrical debut, SCREAM remains a wildly entertaining and...

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Rose Mcgowan
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Matthew Lillard
Person
Jamie Kennedy
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Skeet Ulrich
Person
David Arquette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Ultra Hd#The Scream#Paramount Pictures#Horror Film#K Ultra Hd Steelbook#Spyglass Media Group#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesComicBook

Original Scream Getting 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for 25th Anniversary

There's a lot to be excited for if you're a Scream fan, because not only do you have an all-new film to look forward to in January of 2022, but the original film will also be coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in October, just in time to add it to your collection before Halloween. In addition to the film earning a 4K Ultra HD release, it is also earning a SteelBook release, adding even more excitement for collectors who are planning to add the film to their library of titles. The new 4K Ultra HD release of Scream is expected to hit shelves on October 19th. Pre-orders were not live at the time of writing, but they should be available here at Best Buy in the coming days.
MoviesComicBook

Original Scream Returning to Theaters in October

Filmmaker Wes Craven changed the landscape of teen-aged slasher films back in 1996 with the release of Scream, with that original film slated to be playing in theaters this October in honor of its 25th anniversary and to get audiences in the Halloween spirit. The event will be held on October 10th and, for those who might not feel comfortable heading out to the movies, you'll be able to score the all-new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release of Scream, which is slated to hit shelves on October 19th. The new Scream, a sequel in the series, is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.
Moviesnerdreactor.com

G.I. Joe: Retaliation – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Rarely, a sequel is actually better than its predecessor, but it should come easy with G.I. Joe: Retaliation. The follow-up sticks close to the source material, which is not what the profoundly stupid G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra did. The film also amps up on the grounded action that the whole toy line is based on. It’s the sort of action film that’s mindless, straightforward, and muy macho. If that’s your jam, then this is a G.I. Joe film that’s going to please you quite a bit.
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Paramount Officially Announces Scream 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray For October 19th

Paramount Calling Up 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Of Wes Craven's Slasher Classic Scream on October 19th. We kinda already knew this was coming, it was briefly up for pre-order on Amazon before it was taken down. Now Paramount makes it official - Scream is coming 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray to celebrate its 25th Anniversary. The film set the bar for an entire generation of slasher films on top of three sequels and a new film coming in 2022 from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Universal Monsters Films Coming To 4K On October 5th

Some Universal Monsters films are coming to 4K Blu-ray on October 5th. I would not be alone in saying I am disappointed that we are not getting ALL of them in a box set like the old Blu-ray set, but this will have to do for now. For now, Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Invisible Man, and Frankenstein will release in an 8 disc set. No word on films like Creature From The Black Lagoon, Bride of Frankenstein, The Mummy, or the many sequels may release. For now, you can see the key art for the Universal Monsters 4K set down below, along with some of the promised "many hours" of bonus features.
MoviesCollider

Stanley Kubrick's 'A Clockwork Orange' Gets a 4K Ultra HD Release Date

Fifty years after it premiered, Stanley Kubrick’s classic dystopian film A Clockwork Orange is headed to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and digital. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced Tuesday that Kubrick’s highly influential film will be available in 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) for the first time on September 21. A Clockwork Orange premiered in 1971, as an adaptation of Anthony Burgess’s 1962 decline-of-civilization novel by the same title.
MoviesTheHDRoom

‘Scream’ Coming to 4K UHD Blu-ray with Steelbook Option

Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson’s Scream is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. That milestone will bring us the debut of Scream on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Steelbook packaging alternative. Pre-order the LE Scream 4K Steelbook for a discounted price at Amazon. Pre-order Scream in 4K for a...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

Blu Review – The Wraith (Vestron Video)

Rating – 3.5/5. When I was in high school I made friends with a few guys that liked horror as much as me along with someone who mostly liked the same type as music as us but wasn’t so much interested in the movies. However, there was one horror film that he went on and on about. He was a car guy and would always beg us to find The Wraith for him so he could watch it.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Friday the 13th’ and More Spine-Chilling Horror Movies Worth Buying on Blu-ray

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Ready to celebrate Friday the 13th? From paranormal to slasher films, sci-fi, comedy, and romance, horror movies offer up a little something for all kinds of movie fans — but there are a few classics that any horror enthusiast should have in their collection. Below, find a selection of treasured horror flicks starting with “Friday the 13th,” and other horror films such as “Texas Chainsaw...
Orange, CAcomicmix.com

A Clockwork Orange Makes 4K Ultra HD Debut Sept. 21

BURBANK, CA – Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today that A Clockwork Orange, Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 classic dystopian film, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital on September 21. Adapted from Anthony Burgess’s 1962 decline-of-civilization novel, A Clockwork Orange received four Academy Award® nominations; Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay (Based on Material from Another Medium) and Best Film Editing.
Movieshorrorsociety.com

3 From Hell arrives on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook 9/28

First there was House of 1000 Corpses. Then there was The Devil’s Rejects. Now, from writer-director Rob Zombie, comes the next blood-soaked chapter in the most violent crime saga in movie history — 3 From Hell. 3 From Hell arrives September 28 on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook from Lionsgate, exclusively at Best Buy. After barely surviving a furious shootout with the police, Baby Firefly (Sheri Moon Zombie), Otis Driftwood (Bill Moseley), and Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig) are behind bars. But pure evil cannot be contained, and a firestorm of murder, madness, and mayhem will be released in this terror ride to Hell…and back. Featuring all-new artwork from artist Vance Kelly, 3 From Hell will be available on 4K Ultra HD™ SteelBook at Best Buy for the suggested retail price of $27.99.
MoviesComicBook

Night of the Living Dead Animated Remake Gets Trailer

Filmmaker George A. Romero might have passed away in 2017, but his legacy lives on through his numerous compelling narratives, with the first trailer for the animated remake of his 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead, Night of the Animated Dead, getting the first above trailer courtesy of IGN. In addition to the original concept being reimagined from a visual perspective thanks to the animated style, it also enlisted a number of captivating performers to help breathe life into the horror classic. Check out the trailer above for Night of the Animated Dead before the movie hits Digital HD on September 21st and Blu-ray and DVD combo pack on October 5th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy