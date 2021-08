Terrence “Terry” Turek, 80, of Minong passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire on Monday, Aug. 2. Terry was born to Louis and Marge Turek on September 14, 1940, in Chicago. Terry graduated from Leo High School at the age of 16. At his young age, he needed to find a place to start a career and he found the Air Force. He volunteered for working with the sentry dogs and was stationed in Libya.