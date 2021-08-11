Cancel
Loot Crate Announces the Gundam Capsule Collection

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready to live the G-Life? Celebrate this super special series of wear focusing on the winning mechs of our Gundam universe tournament polls! With a design focus decided on by the fans on our @GundamLifeCrate Instagram, this capsule collection fully complements the Loot Crate Gundam Life Crate Series! This limited-edition collection can only be purchased from Loot Crate.

