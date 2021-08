Harry Lords, 35, of Taylor, met an unfortunate end this week in 1921 when he was struck by lightning while working in a field. A husband and father of five, Lords was working in a field belonging to William Arave on Aug. 11 when he was hit by a bolt around 4 p.m. He was about half a mile from the house and working alone when the incident happened. After the rain stopped, a man by the name of Stoddard who had been working about 200 yards away noticed Lords’ horse wandering. Coming over a sand knoll, he discovered Lords’ body in a ditch, his head and neck submerged in water. Lords is buried in the Taylor Cemetery. His wife, Rosey, remarried in 1928 and lived to be 80.