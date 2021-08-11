Cancel
African Mobility Fintech Startup Moove Raises $23M Series A Funding

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
Cover picture for the articleMoove, an African mobility fintech, on Tuesday announced that it has raised $23 million in Series A funding, bringing its total funding to $68.2 million. Moove is the first investment in Africa for many of its U.S. VC backers, underscoring the opportunity for a platform like Moove to address the continent’s vehicle financing gap. Operating on a continent with more than a billion people who have limited or no access to vehicle financing – and the lowest per capita vehicle ownership in the world – Moove will use the funding round to build a full-service mobility fintech that democratizes vehicle ownership across Africa.

