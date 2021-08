Thursday is here once again, which means that Epic Games Store users have a free game to claim! After a long streak of multiple games being available, this week, there's just one lone release. This time around, users can get Rebel Galaxy. The game typically retails for $19.99, but it's now free through August 19th. For those unfamiliar with how this works, the game only needs to be claimed by that date. Once that happens, it will remain a permanent part of the user's library. In other words, players don't have to race to finish before next week's games go live!