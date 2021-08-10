The Bug Box: Paper wasps
Alias: Paper wasps are about half an inch to three-quarters of an inch long, smooth and banded with black and yellow. These pests seem to be more prevalent during the late summer and fall months of the year. They are present throughout the year, but during the fall months they are more desperate for sugar. Contrary to popular belief, they do not emerge from the depths of Hades just to ruin your picnic. Instead the entire colony dies every year except for the fertilized queen. During the spring she finds a warm hidden location to start a new colony, like the inside of a pipe on a playground. There she builds a small paper nest and lays eggs as she needs, assigning them to be male or female.www.postregister.com
