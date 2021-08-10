Cancel
Animals

The Bug Box: Paper wasps

By JOSEPH SAGERS
Post Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlias: Paper wasps are about half an inch to three-quarters of an inch long, smooth and banded with black and yellow. These pests seem to be more prevalent during the late summer and fall months of the year. They are present throughout the year, but during the fall months they are more desperate for sugar. Contrary to popular belief, they do not emerge from the depths of Hades just to ruin your picnic. Instead the entire colony dies every year except for the fertilized queen. During the spring she finds a warm hidden location to start a new colony, like the inside of a pipe on a playground. There she builds a small paper nest and lays eggs as she needs, assigning them to be male or female.

Idaho StatePost Register

The Bug Box: Clover root curculio

Alias: Clover root curculio. This pest is found throughout the United States and has a taste for legumes grown for hay. It is relatively new to the state of Idaho, so keep an eye out. Eggs are laid in the spring, and the larvae live underground in the rootzone for three to five weeks. The adults emerge in June and July. The Adults resemble the adult alfalfa weevil, but it lacks the distinct brown stripe down its back. Its nose is smaller and more club-like.

