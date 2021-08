TruLens provides explainability for image recognition, natural language processing, and other deep learning machine learning models. TruEra, which provides the first suite of AI Quality solutions announced the availability of TruLens, an open source explainability software tool for machine learning models that are based on neural networks. TruLens is the only library for deep neural networks that provides a uniform API for explaining Tensorflow, Pytorch, and Keras models. The software is freely available for download, and comes with documentation and a developer community to further its development and use.