This is never an easy thing to discuss for many parents, but it could be a problem, and there are parents that worry about it. In the times we are living in right now, child obesity can become more common than ever before, because for many reasons, like stress from the pandemic, boredom, stress from gun violence, you name it, and there are enough reasons to go around. According to wgrz.com, new grant funding will help combat obesity in Western New York communities. The funding will be used to increase the demand and access to healthy foods, and it will also make more opportunities for our young children to get involved in more physical activities.