Ella Emhoff, daughter of second gentleman Doug Emhoff and stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, caught the nation’s attention thanks to her now infamous Miu Miu inauguration coat and a moment of unplanned eyebrow wiggling toward Mike Pence. Since then, Emhoff has graduated from Parsons, launched her first knitwear collection, and signed with IMG Models. From her Fashion Week lodgings in Paris, Emhoff is carefully mum about all things Momala but candid about her newfound notoriety and her own future in politics.