Ken Morris: Managing your portfolio is as easy as driving a car. Or just as difficult.

An IRA, or individual retirement account, may already play an important role in your overall retirement plan. What you may not realize about this kind of tax-advantaged plan, however, is that you can use it to purchase real estate and further grow your savings. Let’s talk about what that process entails, why a real estate IRA is worth considering and some important pitfalls to keep in mind. Consider working with a financial advisor if you’d like to explore investing in real estate.