Dembele, Spain lose 65-61 to France

By Anthony Kristensen
Columbia Missourian
 4 days ago

Missouri women's basketball guard Mama Dembele played 20 minutes, 6 seconds for Spain in its 65-61 loss to France at the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup in Hungary. Dembele scored three points and had two rebounds and two assists. The game was listed as one of the "five must...

