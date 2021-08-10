Dembele, Spain lose 65-61 to France

The soccer marathon ends in a silver, a melted silver, spent energy, dried goals and ahead defense against a better, more aggressive, more intense and better brazil from the bank. Two changes in the extension, Malcom and Vallejo, were the face and the cross in the action that decanted the final, the image of the outcome, after defensive indecissions also gave the Brazilians the first initiative in the scoreboard. Silver is a prize after a tournament that needed more extensions than Eurocopa, an excess for players like Pedri or Olmo, who finished standing hard, a step of feeling as he did the Heroes of 92. The future It has many emotions saved, but it will not be already under the Olympic rings. This is once in life. [Narration and statistics: 2-1]