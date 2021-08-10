Cancel
Bible verse - Romans Rom.7:9-11; quote by Audrey Hepburn

Victoria Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRomans Rom.7:9-11 People, even more than things, have to be restored, renewed, revived, reclaimed, and redeemed; never throw out anyone. Audrey Hepburn (1929-1993) was a British actress and humanitarian. Recognized as both a film and fashion icon, she was ranked by the American Film Institute as the third-greatest female screen legend from the Golden Age of Hollywood, and was inducted into the International Best Dressed List Hall of Fame.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

