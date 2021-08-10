COOLIDGE — Philip Bond, 80, a well-known gardening expert, died on Aug. 7, 2021. Mr. Bond was born in Bisbee at the Phelps Dodge hospital. Albert Bond, his father, was an underground hard-rock miner for Phelps Dodge Corporation. His mother, Mary Ann, was a well-known Cochise County teacher who first taught at small schools in Double Adobe, El Dorado, McNeal and Palominas before working years in various Bisbee schools. At the one-room El Dorado School, he was one of her students. After Double Adobe School and Douglas High School, he entered the University of Arizona vocational agriculture program. He paid his way through college by working at University of Arizona Farms and summers with the U.S. Forest Service in the Chiricahua Mountains.