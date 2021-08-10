Earl Choate
COOLIDGE — Earl D. Choate, 71, of Coolidge died on Aug. 1, 2021, at Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa. Mr. Choate was born in Florence on June 7, 1950, to Mary and Earl Choate and his grandmother was Lucy Blocker. He attended Coolidge schools and graduated from Coolidge High School in 1968. He was an all-around athlete in baseball, basketball and track and held a record in the quarter mile. He was also the anchor on the four-by-100-yard relay team, which set a record.
