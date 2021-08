Hilary Swank and the board of trustees of the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan have entered into a written settlement agreement to resolve her lawsuit in which she asked a federal judge to order the trustees to resume coverage of her treatment for recurrent malignant ovarian cysts, which have afflicted the two-time Oscar-winning actress for nearly 12 years. Her lawsuit, filed nearly a year ago in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, said that beginning in 2009, she submitted claims to the plan’s precursor – the SAG Health Plan – for treatment of ovarian cysts, which the trustees initially denied but later agreed...