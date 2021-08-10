Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Health Care Service Corp. announces biggest Medicare Advantage expansion to date

By Nick Moran
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago-based Health Care Service Corp. is expanding Medicare Advantage plans to over 90 new counties as it provides new plan options to 1.1 million eligible people, marking the largest expansion of its kind for the insurer. The expansion is particularly targeting rural and underserved communities, according to the Aug. 10...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
New Mexico State
State
Montana State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Advantage#Medicare Plans#Health Care Service Corp#Hcsc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Health ServicesKankakee Daily Journal

Does Medicare cover home health care?

Dear Savvy Senior, How does Medicare cover in-home health care? My husband has a chronic health condition that makes it very difficult for him to leave the house, so I’m wondering if he could qualify for Medicare home health care. — Seeking Help. Dear Seeking, Medicare covers a wide variety...
HealthCanyon News

Need Help Disenrolling From A Medicare Advantage Plan Mistake!

UNITED STATES—Good Morning Ms. Toni: The first week, my wife and I moved to Houston from Oklahoma, I had a wonderful surprise in my front yard and there was your Medicare column discussing different Medicare option for someone with health issues. I am 70 years old and am seeking medical...
Healthmegadoctornews.com

56th Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid

Washington, DC- U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure released the following statements celebrating the 56th anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid on July 30, 2021:. “For decades, Medicare and Medicaid have been a lifeline and...
HealthPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Should we take Medicare or keep an employer health plan?

Q. I work full time in the public schools so I have a very good medical insurance plan, however, it is costly. I have been covering my husband and two sons, 21 and 19. My husband is 60 and permanently disabled, and he’s been told he is eligible for Medicare. Should I remove him from my coverage and go with Medicare? Can he be covered by both? Which is more cost effective? I’m looking for the best coverage at the most affordable price.
Health ServicesMedCity News

Medicare Advantage: How physicians can take advantage of this emerging opportunity

An inability to adapt to developing dynamics shaping the future of medical payment poses a threat to physician livelihoods. Whether it’s the consolidation trend of the last 20 years, the HMO movements of the 1990s, or the evolution of capital-intensive technology or high-cost facility components for care delivery, physicians have long faced a variety of direct existential threats to the way they perform and deliver optimal care — and get paid for their services. The physician has been and will continue to be the center of care delivery. As such, they also ultimately sit at the center of undulations in healthcare cost and payment tides.
Health ServicesPosted by
MarketWatch

Will Medicare pay for my ambulance ride?

This article is reprinted by permission from NerdWallet . Medicare Part B covers ambulance transportation to a health care facility when it’s medically necessary and transportation in any other vehicle would endanger your health. The tricky part is judging when these conditions are met, especially in an emergency when no health care professional is present.
Health ServicesThe Citizens Voice

Create Medicare dental coverage

As with most other types of health care, the need for dental care increases with age. But Medicare, which ensures access to most types of health care for older Americans, does not cover dental care.
Public HealthAmerican Progress

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination for Health Care Workers as a Condition for Medicare and Medicaid Participation

Despite months of public and private efforts to make vaccines widely accessible, about 40 percent of adults in the United States are not yet fully vaccinated. As coronavirus cases surge, overwhelming hospitals in some parts of the country, colleges and universities, private employers, and states and cities are imposing vaccine mandates for employees, students, and customers. With new evidence suggesting that the delta variant is more transmissible than prior strains and that a majority of the remaining unvaccinated are unlikely to seek out vaccination, the United States urgently needs to use all available tools to increase vaccination rates and avoid continued surges, along with their health and economic impacts. The Medicare and Medicaid Conditions of Participation and Conditions for Coverage are untapped levers the federal government can use to support this effort.
HealthPosted by
Axios

Medicare Advantage auditing rule stuck in limbo

Two years ago, the federal government created a plan to audit Medicare Advantage insurers more aggressively. But that plan is sitting in regulatory limbo. Why it matters: The plan could claw back billions of taxpayer dollars. The delay is music to the ears of health insurers, which despise any form of enhanced audits.
Health Serviceshealthcaredive.com

CVS Health's Aetna unveils nationwide primary care telehealth service

CVS Health said its Aetna unit will offer virtual primary care to self-funded employers nationwide in a move that underscores the growing popularity of telehealth services fueled by the COVID-19 public health emergency. Using Teladoc Health's physician-led care team model, the Aetna Virtual Primary Care service is intended to help...
Public HealthFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

HHS orders COVID-19 vaccine for health workers, VA expands mandate

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Health and Human Services Department announced it will require its employees who provide care or services for patients to get the COVID-19 vaccine, while the Department of Veterans Affairs expanded its virus vaccine mandate to include a wider range of workers and volunteers at its health facilities.
Health Servicesmidwestmedicaledition.com

Sanford Health Plan to Offer New Medicare Advantage Plan

Sanford Health Plan will offer a new Medicare Advantage plan this fall for seniors seeking more tailored and comprehensive health benefits, pending approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). “As a health plan that is part of Sanford Health’s integrated system of care, we are uniquely positioned...
Health ServicesMedicalXpress

Medicaid expansion of dental care can increase access

When public health insurance like Medicaid expands its dental coverage, by increasing the types of procedures it covers and the total amount a dentist can spend on an individual patient, more dentists will locate to the expansion areas, therefore increasing access. This finding comes from research recently published in the Journal of Public Economics by Jason Huh, an assistant professor in the Department of Economics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Huh found that Medicaid-induced financial incentives influence where providers choose to practice, potentially expanding access into previously underserved areas.
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Senior Services identifies ways to save on Medicare costs

You may be able to save $1,782 or more in Medicare costs. If you cannot afford Medicare premiums or other medical costs, you may be able to get help. There are two programs that may be able to assist you, if you meet income and asset guidelines. Medicare Savings Program...
Worcester, MAspectrumnews1.com

UMass Memorial Health announces new in-home care program

WORCESTER, Mass. - UMass Memorial Health's new Hospital at Home program will offer patients specific care, along with any services offered at the hospital. Nurses will deliver medications and in-home care twice each day, and doctors will visit patients via telehealth at least once each day. Other services available will...
Health Serviceshealthitanalytics.com

Medicare Hospital Reimbursement Set for 2.5% Increase in 2022

Medicare’s Inpatient Payments Will Increase 2.5% in 2022. CMS has finalized an approximate $2.3 billion increase in hospital payments next year, including a 2.5 percent bump for hospital reimbursement rates under Medicare’s Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS). Just released, the IPPS final rule for fiscal year (FY) 2022 will increase...

Comments / 0

Community Policy