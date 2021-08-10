2021 Wyndham Championship: Tee Times, TV, Featured LIVE Groups

Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Hideki Matsuyama will be one of the featured groups in rounds 1 and 2 at the 2021 Wyndham Championship. (Getty Images via PGW)

The PGA Tour is in Greensboro, North Carolina for its season finale with the 82nd edition of the Wyndham Championship.

The field will include 156 players vying for a piece of the $6,400,000 purse, including a first-place prize worth $1,152,000.

The PGA Tour announced the pairings and tee times for the opening two rounds which will include four featured LIVE groups.

2021 Wyndham Championship Featured Groups:

Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose Louis Oosthuizen, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Reed Adam Scott, Brandt Snedeker, Harold Varner III J.T. Poston, Webb Simpson, Jim Herman

How to Follow the Wyndham Championship

Webb Simpson walks down the 15th hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield CC on Aug 4, 2019 in Greensboro, NC. Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

TELEVISION: Thu-Fri: 3-6 p.m. (GOLF Channel); Sat-Sun: 1-3 p.m. (GOLF Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

PGA TOUR LIVE: Thu-Fri: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups); Sat: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes); Sun: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)

RADIO: Thu-Fri: 12-6 p.m.; Sat: 1-6 p.m.; Sun: 1-6:30 p.m.

(PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com)

2021 Wyndham Championship Tee Times

Sedgefield CC . Greensboro, NC . Aug 12-15, 2021

Wyndham Championship: Featured Groups

