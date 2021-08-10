2021 Wyndham Championship: Tee Times, TV, Featured LIVE Groups
The PGA Tour is in Greensboro, North Carolina for its season finale with the 82nd edition of the Wyndham Championship.
The field will include 156 players vying for a piece of the $6,400,000 purse, including a first-place prize worth $1,152,000.
The PGA Tour announced the pairings and tee times for the opening two rounds which will include four featured LIVE groups.
2021 Wyndham Championship Featured Groups:
- Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose
- Louis Oosthuizen, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Reed
- Adam Scott, Brandt Snedeker, Harold Varner III
- J.T. Poston, Webb Simpson, Jim Herman
How to Follow the Wyndham Championship
TELEVISION: Thu-Fri: 3-6 p.m. (GOLF Channel); Sat-Sun: 1-3 p.m. (GOLF Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE: Thu-Fri: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups); Sat: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes); Sun: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)
RADIO: Thu-Fri: 12-6 p.m.; Sat: 1-6 p.m.; Sun: 1-6:30 p.m.
(PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com)
2021 Wyndham Championship Tee Times
Sedgefield CC . Greensboro, NC . Aug 12-15, 2021
Wyndham Championship: Featured Groups
