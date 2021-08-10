Cancel
Greensboro, NC

2021 Wyndham Championship: Tee Times, TV, Featured LIVE Groups

By Kevin Reid
Posted by 
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E3Lzx_0bO0jisK00
Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Hideki Matsuyama will be one of the featured groups in rounds 1 and 2 at the 2021 Wyndham Championship. (Getty Images via PGW)

The PGA Tour is in Greensboro, North Carolina for its season finale with the 82nd edition of the Wyndham Championship.

The field will include 156 players vying for a piece of the $6,400,000 purse, including a first-place prize worth $1,152,000.

The PGA Tour announced the pairings and tee times for the opening two rounds which will include four featured LIVE groups.

2021 Wyndham Championship Featured Groups:

  1. Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose
  2. Louis Oosthuizen, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Reed
  3. Adam Scott, Brandt Snedeker, Harold Varner III
  4. J.T. Poston, Webb Simpson, Jim Herman

How to Follow the Wyndham Championship

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00BZHS_0bO0jisK00
Webb Simpson walks down the 15th hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield CC on Aug 4, 2019 in Greensboro, NC. Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

TELEVISION: Thu-Fri: 3-6 p.m. (GOLF Channel); Sat-Sun: 1-3 p.m. (GOLF Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

PGA TOUR LIVE: Thu-Fri: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (Featured Groups); Sat: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes); Sun: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (Featured Groups), 3-6 p.m. (Featured Holes)

Watch on Prime Video*

RADIO: Thu-Fri: 12-6 p.m.; Sat: 1-6 p.m.; Sun: 1-6:30 p.m.

(PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and PGATOUR.com)

LINKS: Website | Instagram | Facebook

2021 Wyndham Championship Tee Times

Sedgefield CC . Greensboro, NC . Aug 12-15, 2021

Wyndham Championship: Featured Groups





Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com
