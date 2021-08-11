Big Sky commissioner and others want most players vaccinated before season starts

The Big Sky Conference football conference kick off was aired July 24–26 from Spokane, Washington on ESPN+. The two day event provides coverage of student athletes, coaches and schedule releases as they get ready for college football to begin again in Sept. Portland State head coach since 2014, Bruce Barnum, quarterback Alexander Davis and safety Anthony Adams represented PSU. To start the kick off, Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill had his state of the conference address and explained that his goal is to have the vaccination rate up to 80–85% within the conference. Currently, out of the 13 football programs in the conference, the average is below 50%. This is important because low vaccination rates will result in outbreaks within the conference and cancelled games soon after. If teams do not have enough players to start a game, the team will have to forfeit instead of a no-contest. There will be no rescheduling of the game, either. In a 2020 March Madness game, Virginia Commonwealth University had to forfeit their game because they had too many players on the COVID-19 list, resulting in the Oregon Ducks moving on to the next round unchallenged.