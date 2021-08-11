This Week Around The World August 1-7

August 1 Brazil: Thousands gathered in Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia to show their support for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s call to change the country’s electronic voting system. Bolsonaro claimed without evidence that the current voting system is fraudulent, and insisted that the country adopt a mixed system of voting, according to Reuters. Currently, Brazillians cast their votes entirely electronically—Bolsonaro’s proposal would require each vote to have a physical print out that would be used in a recount. “People who say electronic voting is safe and subject to audits are liars,” Bolsonaro said in a video that was played for the crowd in Brasilia. Bolsonaro has threatened to cancel next year’s elections “if they are not clean and democratic.” A day later, Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court opened an investigation into Bolsonaro for his claims that next year’s election will be fraudulent. “Brazil has eliminated a history of election fraud,” the judges said in a statement. “The electronic voting system is subject to audits before, during and after the election.” On Aug. 5, a Brazillian congressional committee voted 23-to-11 against Bolsonaro’s proposal. Critics argue that Bolsonaro is increasing doubt in the current system in case he loses next year’s election. “Bolsonaro has threatened the elections because he has already lost,” said Congressman Ivan Valente of Socialism and Liberty Party. “He wants to perpetuate himself in power. He needs to be contained.”