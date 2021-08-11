Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

This Week Around The World August 1-7

By in International
psuvanguard.com
 3 days ago

August 1 Brazil: Thousands gathered in Rio de Janeiro and Brasilia to show their support for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s call to change the country’s electronic voting system. Bolsonaro claimed without evidence that the current voting system is fraudulent, and insisted that the country adopt a mixed system of voting, according to Reuters. Currently, Brazillians cast their votes entirely electronically—Bolsonaro’s proposal would require each vote to have a physical print out that would be used in a recount. “People who say electronic voting is safe and subject to audits are liars,” Bolsonaro said in a video that was played for the crowd in Brasilia. Bolsonaro has threatened to cancel next year’s elections “if they are not clean and democratic.” A day later, Brazil’s Supreme Electoral Court opened an investigation into Bolsonaro for his claims that next year’s election will be fraudulent. “Brazil has eliminated a history of election fraud,” the judges said in a statement. “The electronic voting system is subject to audits before, during and after the election.” On Aug. 5, a Brazillian congressional committee voted 23-to-11 against Bolsonaro’s proposal. Critics argue that Bolsonaro is increasing doubt in the current system in case he loses next year’s election. “Bolsonaro has threatened the elections because he has already lost,” said Congressman Ivan Valente of Socialism and Liberty Party. “He wants to perpetuate himself in power. He needs to be contained.”

psuvanguard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Brazilian#Reuters#Brazillians#Supreme Electoral Court#Al Jazeera#The Beirut Fire Brigade#Ap News#Polish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
Related
SportsWXIA 11 Alive

Tokyo Preview, August 1: Who will be the fastest man in the world?

WASHINGTON — The start of the final week of the Olympics will include some exciting events like the women's gymnastic final individual events in vault and uneven bars, the men's floor exercise and pommel horse and the men's 100-meter track and field race. Gymnastics. The women's vault and uneven bars...
Presidential Electionaudacy.com

Brazil's Bolsonaro loses his bid to reform voting system

SAO PAULO (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro has suffered a major defeat in Congress when Brazilian lawmakers rejected a proposal to require printed receipts at some electronic ballot boxes. Without presenting any evidence, Bolsonaro has insisted Brazil’s electronic voting system is prone to fraud, and that printouts would allow for...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Brazil's Supreme Court Judge Opens Probe Into Bolsonaro Over Investigation Leak

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre Moraes on Thursday opened a probe into right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro for posting documents to social media from a sealed police investigation into the hacking of a federal election court. The hack of the Superior Electoral Court occurred months before the 2018...
PoliticsWNCY

Analysis-Brazil’s Bolsonaro rolls out tanks to cover his weak position

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The clouds of dark exhaust spewing from aging tanks and amphibious vehicles rolling past far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday were a poor smoke screen for a leader whose political support is slipping and re-election is in trouble. Politicians and analysts said this week’s unusual military display...
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

Power struggle in Brazil: tanks for Bolsonaro

In the early morning, around forty military vehicles are heading towards the Place des Trois Pouvoirs in the heart of the Brazilian capital. Here you will find the Presidential Palace, Congress and the Supreme Court. The President of Brazil stands on the banister of his official residence. Ministers, loyal deputies and commanders of the armed forces cavort around him. Government supporters watch from a distance. At the start of the approximately ten-minute parade, a soldier in combat uniform exits one of the jeeps, climbs the ramp and hands Jair Bolsonaro an invitation to a planned Navy military exercise in neighboring Goiás. Then the column continues.
PoliticsPosted by
The Intercept

Bolsonaro Allies in Brazilian Congress Push Sweeping Electoral Changes to Keep Hold on Power

Brazil’s Congress is rushing to dramatically rewrite the nation’s election laws ahead of next year’s presidential and congressional elections. The raft of controversial reforms being pushed by allies of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro would constitute the most sweeping revision to the country’s complicated electoral system since the 1988 Constitution was put in place.
PoliticsPosted by
InsideClimate News

Are Bolsonaro’s Attacks on the Amazon and Indigenous Tribes International Crimes? A Third Court Plea Says They Are

For the third time in two years, Indigenous groups in Brazil are accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of committing international crimes, for his actions against Native peoples and his environmental policies. On Monday, an Indigenous organization filed what’s known as an Article 15 Communication with the International Criminal Court, asking the...
AmericasPosted by
Reuters

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon edges down, still high under Bolsonaro

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest fell 10% in July from a year earlier, after four straight monthly increases, preliminary data showed on Friday, but destruction remains far higher than before President Jair Bolsonaro took office. Cleared forest in the month of July totaled 1,498 square km (578...
Posted by
Reuters

Bodies of six men found hanging from a bridge in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The bodies of six men were found hanging off a bridge in the city of Zacatecas in north-central Mexico on Thursday, an official said, in a region where some of the country's biggest drug cartels are fighting over lucrative trafficking routes. The half-naked bodies...
WorldVoice of America

Amnesty: Hundreds of Women, Girls Raped in Ethiopia’s Tigray

A new report by human rights group Amnesty International says Ethiopian government forces and Eritrean forces have been systematically raping and abusing hundreds of women and girls in the conflict in the country's northern Tigray region. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Immigrationwashingtonnewsday.com

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border.

Migrants are being flown from the United States to southern Mexico, where they are then shuttled to the Guatemalan border. Some migrants claim that authorities are flying them to southern Mexico, where they are then taken to the Guatemalan border regardless of their country of origin, amid a pandemic-related ban on asylum at the US southern border.
Posted by
The Hill

Iranian intelligence plot reaches US soil — and should complicate negotiations

In mid-July, the Department of Justice charged that the Islamic Republic of Iran directed four intelligence operatives to kidnap Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist, from her home in Brooklyn, N.Y. The alleged plot against the Voice of America reporter is the most audacious on American soil since Iran sought to assassinate Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the United States in 2011 at a restaurant two miles from the White House.
Public Healthkfgo.com

Brazil reports 32,443 new coronavirus cases, 975 deaths

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil recorded 32,443 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 975 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen...
U.S. Politics101 WIXX

Argentine opposition lawmakers try to impeach Fernandez; success unlikely

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – A group of opposition Congress members will present on Friday a request for a political trial against center-left Argentine President Alberto Fernandez for “poor performance in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic,” lawmakers said. The request is largely symbolic, with political tensions rising ahead of congressional...

Comments / 0

Community Policy