Gold & Silver Smashed - Where To From Here?

goldsilver.com
 4 days ago

Late on Sunday night, $4 billion worth of gold was dumped onto the market during thinly traded hours. This caused the latest in a long line of ‘flash crashes’ for the gold and silver price. How is this allowed to happen, and where to from here? Join Mike Maloney and Adam Taggart to get their thoughts.

