2021 Brand Library Plaza Series: Free outdoor summer concert series at Brand Library
Jennifer Fukutomi-Jones, Principal Arts & Culture Administrator. Free outdoor summer concert series at Brand Library. GLENDALE, CA – The 2021 Brand Library Plaza Series will consist of 5 outdoor concerts, which will take place at Brand Library from August 13 through September 24, 2021. These concerts are free on Friday evenings at 7:00pm, and will feature music groups from Southern California and beyond. Seating is not provided; visitors are welcome to bring a chair or blanket and picnic on the grassy hillsides in Brand Park. Performances run approximately 60 - 90 minutes without intermission. The concerts are sponsored by the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission through funding from the Urban Art Program, with support from Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, Glendale Community Services and Parks, and the Brand Associates.www.glendaleca.gov
