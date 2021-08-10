2021 Brand Library Plaza Series: Free outdoor summer concert series at Brand Library

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Carnegie Museum of Art is bringing the museum “Inside Out” with music, dance, food trucks and more. The free event is happening Thursday night and on the next four Thursdays and Saturdays. Local DJs, dance companies and other arts organizations perform among the outdoor sculptures and seating on the steps at the back entrance of the museum in Oakland. There are also free crafts for kids and food trucks, and the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History are open if you want to purchase tickets to go inside. You can find more details online.